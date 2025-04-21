What's the story

Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 39 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens on April 21.

The Titans successfully defended 198 with vital contributions from their bowlers. Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan took two wickets each.

Earlier, substantial knocks from Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler powered their innings.

GT have extended their lead atop the IPL 2025 points table.