What's the story

5-time Indian Premier League winners, Chennai Super Kings, have posted their lowest team total at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Super Kings managed 103/9 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 25 of the IPL 2025 season on Friday.

KKR, who won the toss and asked CSK to bat, were sensational with the ball to hunt down the hosts.