CSK post their lowest team total at Chepauk in IPL
What's the story
5-time Indian Premier League winners, Chennai Super Kings, have posted their lowest team total at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
The Super Kings managed 103/9 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 25 of the IPL 2025 season on Friday.
KKR, who won the toss and asked CSK to bat, were sensational with the ball to hunt down the hosts.
Do you know?
CSK's previous lowest score at Chepauk was 109/10
As per ESPNcricinfo, CSK's previous lowest score at Chepauk in the IPL was 109/10 versus Mumbai Indians in 2019. Their next three lowest scores here are 112/8 vs RCB in 2008, 112/9 vs DC in 2010, and 112/10 vs MI in 2012.
Totals
5th-lowest score at Chepauk by an IPL team
This is the fourth-lowest score at Chepauk in the IPL by a team. It's also the
The lowest score here is 70/10 which was posted by RCB versus CSK in 2019.
Punjab Kings managed 95/9 vs CSK in 2015. DC managed 99/10 vs CSK in 2019.
Lucknow Super Giants scored 101/10 vs MI in IPL 2023.
And now, CSK managed 103/9 versus KKR.
Do you know?
CSK's lowest score against KKR
CSK also posted their lowest IPL team total against the Knight Riders. Before this, CSK's lowest score against KKR 114/4 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the IPL 2011 season.
Bowling
Disciplined bowling from KKR
KKR were solid with the ball and sent both Chennai batters within the powerplay.
CSK added 43 runs for the 3rd wicket before the collapse started. Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Vijay Shankar for 29 runs and the flood gates opened.
KKR's spin trio of Moeen Ali, Varun and Sunil Narine picked six scalps for 55 runs in 12 overs.
Pacer Harshit Rana claimed 2/16.
Information
Dube helps CSK get past 100
CSK were reduced to 79/9 at one stage before Shivam Dube, who had earlier walked out to bat at number 5, helped his side finish on 103/9. He scored an unbeaten 31 from 29 balls. He smacked three fours.