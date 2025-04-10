Khejroliya managed 1/29 from three overs versus RR. The left-arm pacer had an economy rate of 9.70.

He picked the wicket of Riyan Parag (26) in the 7th over, reducing RR to 60/3.

A full delivery angling across the batter saw Parag try to squeeze it down toward deep backward point.

He got a faint tickle through to the keeper.