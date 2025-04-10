IPL 2025, GT vs RR: How the 'Impact Players' fared
What's the story
Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Wednesday.
GT scored a staggering 217/6 in 20 overs, riding on Sai Sudharsan's 53-ball 82.
In response, Prasidh Krishna's 3-fer helped GT win.
Kulwant Khejroliya and Shubham Dubey were the Impact Players in this contest.
Here we look at how the duo performed.
Khejroliya
Khejroliya claims 1/29 from three overs
Khejroliya managed 1/29 from three overs versus RR. The left-arm pacer had an economy rate of 9.70.
He picked the wicket of Riyan Parag (26) in the 7th over, reducing RR to 60/3.
A full delivery angling across the batter saw Parag try to squeeze it down toward deep backward point.
He got a faint tickle through to the keeper.
Information
Dubey fails to make an impression
RR brought in Dubey as an Impact Substitute. RR were 116/5 when Dubey walked in. However, he perished for just 1 run from three balls. Rashid Khan dismissed the player. RR were 119/6 with his dismissal.