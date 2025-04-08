What's the story

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has voiced his concerns regarding the team's performance in powerplays, both with bat and ball, in IPL 2025.

This comes after MI's recent 12-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium.

The loss was MI's fourth in five matches this season, prompting Jayawardene to ask his team to be more "ruthless" and avoid "losing discipline."