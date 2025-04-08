MI's powerplay struggles: Mahela Jayawardene calls for ruthless approach
What's the story
Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has voiced his concerns regarding the team's performance in powerplays, both with bat and ball, in IPL 2025.
This comes after MI's recent 12-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium.
The loss was MI's fourth in five matches this season, prompting Jayawardene to ask his team to be more "ruthless" and avoid "losing discipline."
Coach's concerns
Jayawardene highlights issues with powerplay performance
"The powerplay is a concern for us with the ball and the bat. In the last few games as well, we were leaking too many runs with the ball in the powerplay," Jayawardene said after their recent match.
He further explained that despite getting an early wicket, "we just did not react well to that."
The sixth over bowled by Deepak Chahar was particularly damaging according to Jayawardene.
Statistical analysis
MI have leaked over 10 runs per over
MI have been quite expensive in powerplays this season, leaking runs at a staggering 10.36 runs per over, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes just six wickets.
In their last match against RCB, Trent Boult struck in the first over, dismissing Phil Salt.
However, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal took advantage of a costly over from Deepak Chahar. This propelled RCB to 73/1 after six overs.
Batting struggles
Batting woes in powerplay phase
MI's batting has also faltered in the powerplay in IPL 2025.
While chasing 222 against RCB, they lost two wickets in the first four overs. MI were 54/2 after six overs.
According to ESPNcricinfo, the five-time champions have lost 10 wickets in the powerplay this season, second only to Sunrisers Hyderabad (12 dismissals).
Jayawardene admitted that despite a good start with bat, they "couldn't continue" and lost momentum after losing early wickets.
Team performance
MI's current standing and future outlook
MI currently sit eighth in the 10-team points table, having won only one match (against KKR at home).
Despite their poor run, Jayawardene insisted that the side has been playing some good cricket. Therefore, the management will refrain from making changes in personnel just yet.
He emphasized the need for a more ruthless approach from his players, stating that they are "not hitting our strides" which is a concern for him.
Player support
Jayawardene backs senior players
Jayawardene continues to back his senior players, saying, "I still back the senior pros and all the guys I put out there. They have the skill. It's just that we need to be a bit more ruthless."
"Losing is not a great thing. You start doubting yourself," he added, emphasizing the need for mental strength in tough situations.