IPL: Bowlers with wicket off first ball on MI debut
What's the story
Left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar made waves on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut on March 31.
He took four wickets in Mumbai Indians's one-sided win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 encounter.
Ashwani now has the fourth-best bowling figures for a player on IPL debut.
He also became the fourth bowler to take a wicket off the first ball on MI debut.
#1
Ali Murtaza dismisses RR's Naman Ojha, 2010
As per Cricbuzz, Ali Murtaza was the first-ever bowler to do so for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.
He dismissed Rajasthan Royals's Naman Ojha on the very first delivery of his IPL career.
This was Murtaza's only wicket of the match. He conceded 46 runs from four overs.
Batting first, MI racked up 212/6 and ended up winning by four runs.
#2
Alzarri Joseph dismisses SRH's David Warner, 2019
As per Cricbuzz, Alzarri Joseph remains the only bowler to have taken six wickets on IPL debut.
The Caribbean seamer, who represented Mumbai Indians, thwarted Sunrisers Hyderabad with figures worth 6/12 in IPL 2019.
He ran riot in Hyderabad as the Orange Army were bowled out for 96 while chasing 137.
Joseph removed the dangerous David Warner on his very first ball.
Information
Dewald Brevis dismisses RCB's Virat Kohli, 2022
Part-time spinner Dewald Brevis, representing MI, took the all-important wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli in the IPL 2022 encounter. Although the match was done and dusted, Brevis scripted history with his three-ball spell. RCB chased down 152/3 in 18.3 overs.
#4
Ashwani Kumar dismisses KKR's Ajinkya Rahane, 2025
Ashwani Kumar is the latest entrant on this list. He is the only Indian to take four wickets on their IPL debut.
The left-arm seamer took MI to victory against KKR with his match-defining 4/24.
Ashwani sent KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane back with his very first delivery.
This brilliant display helped MI restrict KKR to just 116 runs. MI later won by eight wickets.