Left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar made waves on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut on March 31.

He took four wickets in Mumbai Indians's one-sided win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 encounter.

Ashwani now has the fourth-best bowling figures for a player on IPL debut.

He also became the fourth bowler to take a wicket off the first ball on MI debut.