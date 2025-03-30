What's the story

In a one-sided encounter in Visakhapatnam, Delhi Capitals (DC) thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to register their second successive win in the 2025 Indian Premier League.

DC comfortably chased down 164 thanks to a fine fifty from Faf du Plessis.

Earlier in the game, SRH were folded for 163 despite Aniket Verma's brilliant 74. Mitchell Starc claimed a fifer.

Here we analyze the performance of the 'Impact Players'.