IPL 2025, DC vs SRH: How the 'Impact Players' fared
What's the story
In a one-sided encounter in Visakhapatnam, Delhi Capitals (DC) thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to register their second successive win in the 2025 Indian Premier League.
DC comfortably chased down 164 thanks to a fine fifty from Faf du Plessis.
Earlier in the game, SRH were folded for 163 despite Aniket Verma's brilliant 74. Mitchell Starc claimed a fifer.
Here we analyze the performance of the 'Impact Players'.
Summary
How did the game pan out?
Starc made the new ball talk and trapped three batters in the powerplay, reducing SRH to 37/4.
Despite the early setbacks, Aniket and Heinrich Klaasen (32) steadied the innings with a crucial 77-run partnership.
However, none of the other batters could put up a fight as SRH could not survive their 20 overs.
In reply, DC were off to a perfect start with openers du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk (38) adding 81 runs.
They (166/3) eventually prevailed in 16 overs.
SRH
The forced entry of Wiaan Mulder
As SRH were reduced to 123/7, they had to introduce Wiaan Mulder as their 'Impact Player' in the 15th over.
The South African all-rounder, playing his maiden IPL game, scored nine off 11 balls as he went down as SRH's last batter.
Starc dismissed him to complete his fifer.
He bowled a solitary over, giving away 16 runs without taking a wicket.
Meanwhile, DC didn't have to introduce their 'Impact Player'.