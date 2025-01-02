Summarize Simplifying... In short Steve Smith is set to captain Australia in the upcoming Sri Lanka Test series, stepping in for Pat Cummins who is absent due to personal reasons.

Smith, who previously led the team until 2018 and briefly in 2021, has a strong record with 21 wins in 38 Tests.

The series is crucial for Australia's chances in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship, adding pressure on Smith's leadership. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Smith is set to take over, with Pat Cummins missing the series

Steve Smith likely to lead Australia in Sri Lanka Tests

By Parth Dhall 03:04 pm Jan 02, 202503:04 pm

What's the story Steve Smith is likely to take over as Australia's captain for their impending Test series in Sri Lanka. The development comes as current skipper Pat Cummins may skip the tour for personal reasons. Cummins has said that he might not play the two-match Test series, which starts on January 29, owing to the upcoming birth of his second child. Smith has successfully led the Aussies across formats in the past.

Personal reasons

Cummins's personal loss reshapes priorities

The tragic loss of his mother last year has forced Cummins to re-evaluate his "priorities in life." He had to leave the India tour midway to be with his family after this heartbreaking news. According to a report by Code Sports, Smith will take over captaincy duties for the Test series in Sri Lanka in Cummins's absence.

Leadership record

Smith's leadership history and upcoming challenges

Smith is no stranger to leading Australia. He led them until the Sandpapergate scandal in 2018, which led to his ban from international and league cricket for a year. He took over the leadership role on an interim basis in December 2021, when Cummins was sidelined due to COVID-19. His last stint was early 2023, during the last two Tests of a four-match series against India, after Cummins returned home after his mother's death.

Information

Smith's incredible Test record as captain

Smith has led Australia in 38 Tests between 2014 and 2023. Under his leadership, the Aussies won 21, lost 10, and drew six Tests. Smith has racked up 3,867 runs at an incredible average of 66.67 while leading in Tests.

Series significance

Upcoming series crucial for World Test Championship

The upcoming series against Sri Lanka is of utmost importance as it could seal Australia's berth in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship final. A win in either of the two matches would most probably take them through. Notably, South Africa has already taken the other spot. This adds an additional layer of pressure and responsibility on Smith's shoulders as he leads the team again.