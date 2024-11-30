Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2018 Test series between Sri Lanka and South Africa, Keshav Maharaj's bowling performance stood out with match figures of 183.

Jansen took 11/86 in the Durban Test (Photo credit: X/@ ProteasMenCSA)

Best match figures for South Africa vs Sri Lanka (Tests)

By Rajdeep Saha 06:57 pm Nov 30, 202406:57 pm

What's the story Marco Jansen was superb in the first Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead, Durban. The left-arm pacer took 11 wickets in the match. After taking a record-breaking 7/13 in the 2nd innings, Jansen managed 4/73 in the fourth innings. SA won the Test by 233 runs. Here we decode the best match hauls for South Africa vs Sri Lanka (Tests).

#1

12/283 - Keshav Maharaj (Colombo SSC, 2018)

In the 2018 Test series between Sri Lanka and South Africa, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj produced figures worth 12/283 in the match. Maharaj shone with 9/129 in 41.1 overs in the first innings as SL managed 338. He took 3/154 in the third innings with SL scoring 275/5d. The Lankans won the match by 199 runs.

#2

11/86 - Marco Jansen (Durban, 2024)

Jansen took a superb 7/13 in the 2nd innings as SL folded for a score of 42 - their lowest in Tests. He bowled 6.5 overs and clocked one maiden. Jansen registered his best figures (innings) in Tests. It was his 2nd five-wicket haul as well. In the 4th innings, Jansen was South Africa's star. He produced a spell worth 4/73 in 21.4 overs.

#3

10/92 - Kagiso Rabada (Cape Town, 2017)

The 2017 Test series between South Africa and Sri Lanka saw fast bowler Kagiso Rabada take 10 wickets in the 2nd clash in Cape Town. After SA's 392, the Lankans were folded for 110. Rabada managed 4/37. SA scored 224/7d thereafter. In the 4th innings, Rabada floored SL with 6/55. The Lankans scored 224 to lose the match by 282 runs.