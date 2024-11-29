Summarize Simplifying... In short Harry Brook, the English cricketer, has scored his seventh Test century, helping England surpass 300 runs.

This feat also marks Brook's entry into an elite group of cricketers who have scored 2,000 Test runs in just 36 innings, making him the second-fastest Englishman to achieve this.

His latest century also ties him with Sachin Tendulkar for the most Test centuries in New Zealand. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Harry Brook scored his seventh Test century (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

Harry Brook slams his seventh Test ton, attains this feat

By Parth Dhall 01:37 pm Nov 29, 202401:37 pm

What's the story Star England batter Harry Brook has shown his mettle under pressure by scoring his seventh Test century. He reached the three-figure mark on Day 2 of the 1st Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The 25-year-old walked out when England were reeling at 45 for three and provided the much-needed impetus to the team's performance. With this, Brook became the second-fastest Englishman to 2,000 Test runs. Brook is unbeaten on 132 with England's score reading 319/5.

Match performance

Brook's century: A display of skill and strategy

Brook, who rescued England, brought up his century in only 123 balls. His stunning knock has had 10 boundaries and two sixes so far. He stitched a solid 151-run partnership with Ollie Pope before joining forces with Ben Stokes. This is Brook's third century this year, having scored against West Indies and Pakistan earlier. England, who were 71/4 at one stage, got past the 300-run mark with Pope's exploits. Pope fell for a sturdy 77-run knock.

Elite milestone

Brook joins elite group with 2,000 Test runs

Brook has now entered an elite list of cricketers who have scored 2,000 Test runs in just 36 innings. He is now the second-fastest Englishman to this mark. Brook now shares the list with cricketing greats Vivian Richards, Arthur Morris, Everton Weekes, and Frank Worrell. Among Englishman, Brook is only behind Herbert Sutcliffe, who completed 2,000 Test runs in 33 innings.

Information

Two Test tons in NZ

With his latest century, Brook equaled legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record for most Test centuries in New Zealand. Both players now have two centuries each on Kiwi soil. Only two other English cricketers have more than two Test tons in NZ.

Stats

Incredible numbers of Brook

As mentioned, Brook raced to his seventh century in Test cricket. In 22 Tests, the English batter now has 2,063 runs at an incredible average of 60.67. His tally includes nine half-centuries besides seven tons. It is worth noting that Brook averages over 100 against New Zealand in the format (115.25). He has four fifty-plus scores in five innings.