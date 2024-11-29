Summarize Simplifying... In short On this day in history, Dolphins' Marino became the first player to record 400 TD passes, leading his team to a 30-10 victory over the Saints.

Marino, along with seven other NFL players including Brady and Brees, is part of an elite group to have achieved over 60,000 passing yards and 400+ TD passes.

Marino's illustrious career is marked by numerous records, including his 1984 season with 5,084 passing yards and 48 touchdowns.

#ThisDayThatYear in 1998, Dolphins QB Dan Marino scripted history as he became the first player to throw 400 TD passes (Image credit: X/@79_nfl)

#ThisDayThatYear: Marino becomes first player to record 400 TD passes

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:06 pm Nov 29, 2024

What's the story On November 29, 1998, Miami Dolphins' Dan Marino cemented his legacy as one of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks, becoming the first player to throw 400 career touchdown passes. Marino's historic milestone came during a thrilling game where the Dolphins edged out the New Orleans Saints. Relive the moment Marino's unparalleled precision and arm strength rewrote the record books!29

Game recap

Marino reaches milestone. Dolphins top Saints

The Dolphins were all over the Saints as they secured a 30-10 victory. Marino led the charge, throwing for 255 yards and 3 touchdowns, including his record-setting 400th career TD pass. The Dolphins' defense dominated, forcing 4 turnovers and holding the Saints to just 157 total yards. Additionally, Olindo Mare's three field goals sealed a commanding victory for Miami at the Pro Player Stadium.

Record

QBs with 60,000 passing yards and 400+ TD passes

Only eight QBs in NFL history have achieved this feat with big names including Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Marino and others. Brady leads the list with 89,214 yards and 649 passes. He is closely trailed by Bress with 80,358 yards and 571 passes. The most recent addition to the list was Jets QB Aaron Rodgers who has amassed 61,497 yards and 492 passes.

Record - Marino

Various records set by Marino in his career

Marino set numerous NFL records. His 1984 season included 5,084 passing yards and 48 touchdowns, milestones that stood for decades. Marino was the first to set a record with 5,084 yards passing (1984). He led the league in pass attempts five times, boasting a 1.0% sack rate (1988). When Marino retired (2000), he held records for touchdown passes (420), yardage (61,361), and attempts (8,358).

