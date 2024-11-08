Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling 1970 NFL game, Saints' kicker Dempsey set a record with a 63-yard field goal, securing a 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Despite the Saints' overall disappointing season, Dempsey's performance stood out, scoring 70 points across 16 games.

#ThisDayThatYear: Saints' Tom Dempsey made history with the-then longest NFL field goal in 1970 (Image credit: X/@Saints)

#ThisDayThatYear: Saints kicker Dempsey kicks NFL 63-yard field goal (1970)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:22 pm Nov 08, 2024

What's the story On November 8, 1970, New Orleans Saints kicker Tom Dempsey set an NFL record by kicking a stunning 63-yard field goal to defeat the Detroit Lions. This impressive feat came in the final seconds of the game and defied the odds due to his physical challenges. The kick remained the longest in the NFL for over 40 years. Here's more.

Dempsey's 63-yard goal kick seals the game for the Saints

The Saints clinched a thrilling 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 8 of the 1970 season. With just seconds left, kicker Dempsey made history by nailing a record-breaking 63-yard field goal, sealing the win. Dempsey's stunning kick capped a hard-fought game and set an NFL record. Saints QB Billy Kilmer ended the game with 16 passes for 141 yards.

Recap of the Saints and Dempsey's 1970 season

The 1970 Saints, now in the NFC West, finished with a 2-11-1 record, falling short of playoff contention. After a 1-5-1 start. Both Saints victories impacted playoff-bound opponents, with their season ending in the NFC's worst record. Dempsey made 18 field goals from his 34 attempts, earning him a 52.9 field goal percentage across 16 games. He also managed to score 70 points.

Kickers with the longest field goals

The record for the longest field goal in NFL history is held by Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker who scored a 66-yard goal against the Lions in 2021. He is closely trailed by Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey who managed a 65-yard goal in 2024, against the Ravens. Dempsey's record was broken by Denver Broncos' Matt Prater's 64-yard goal, in 2013, against the Tennesse Titans.

Kicker' crunch career numbers

Dempsey had a varied career with six teams, most notably the Saints and Philadelphia Eagles. In 1969, he made 22 field goals for a 53.7% success rate, peaking at 80.8% with the LA Rams in 1975. Known for his 63-yard kick, Dempsey achieved a career total of 729 points and a field goal accuracy of 61.6%. However, he missed all playoff field goals attempted.

