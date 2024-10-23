Summarize Simplifying... In short The NFL season has seen some stellar defensive performances.

Colts linebacker Franklin tops the list with 76 total tackles in seven games, closely followed by Ravens' Smith with 74.

Bengals' Pratt and Wilson, along with Bills' rookie Williams, round out the top five, each with over 70 tackles.

These players have shown exceptional skill, contributing significantly to their teams' defensive prowess. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Colts' Zaire Franklin leads the defenders this season in total tackles, through Week 7

NFL: Decoding the best defenders this season (total tackles)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 10:05 pm Oct 23, 202410:05 pm

What's the story As the 2024 NFL season hits Week 7, standout defenders have already made their mark with game-changing performances. From disruptive pass rushers to lockdown cornerbacks, these defensive stars are shaping the season. Whether it's racking up sacks, forcing turnovers, or making key stops, these players are redefining dominance on the field. Here we present the top defenders so far (total tackles).

#1

Zaire Franklin - Indianapolis Colts, (76 tackles in seven games)

Colts linebacker Franklin leads the list with 76 total tackles (35 solo, 41 assisted) across seven games. His best game was against the Miami Dolphins, (16 combined tackles). Overall, his career stats read 516 combined tackles (297 solo, 219 assisted) from 105 games. He also boasts 4.5 sacks one interception and seven forced fumbles. He has one assisted tackle in three postseason games.

#2

Roquan Smith - Baltimore Ravens, (74 tackles in seven games)

Ravens' Smith closely trails Franklin with 74 combined tackles (40 solo, 34 assist) through seven games. His best game was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, (18 combined tackles). Across 101 regular season games, Smith has managed 925 combined tackles (575 solo, 350 assists) including 20 sacks, and 10 interceptions. His postseason record reads, 38 combined tackles across four games, including one interception.

#3

Germaine Pratt - Cincinnati Bengals, (71 tackles in seven games)

The Bengals' LB has amassed 71 tackles (43 solo, 28 assists), across seven games. His best performance this season was against the Cleveland Browns, (13 combined tackles). Overall, in 86 regular season games, Pratt has 540 combined tackles, (316 tackles, 224 assists) including 3.5 sacks and six interceptions. His postseason numbers include 49 combined tackles (seven games), one interception, and a tackle for loss.

#4

Logan Wilson - Cincinnati Bengals, (71 tackles in seven games)

Wilson is another Bengals LB who has made the list with 71 tackles (40 tackles, 31 assists) in seven games, including one forced fumble. Overall, his regular season stats include 462 combined tackles, (281 tackles, 181 assists), including 18 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks across 64 games. In the postseason, he has 62 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

#5

Dorian Williams - Buffalo Bills, (70 tackles in seven games)

Bills' rookie LB Williams has managed 70 combined tackles, (44 solo, 26 assists) in seven games including one forced fumble. In just his first year, the rookie's best game was against the Baltimore Ravens where he managed 12 combined tackles (five solo, seven assists) including one tackle for loss. In the recent game vs the Tennesse Titans, Williams managed 10 combined tackles, (one TFL).