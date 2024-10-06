Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2003, the Indianapolis Colts, led by MVP Peyton Manning, staged a record 21-point comeback in just over four minutes, eventually winning in overtime with a 29-yard field goal by Mike Vanderjagt.

Vanderjagt, one of the NFL's most accurate kickers, had a perfect season that year, not missing a single field goal or extra point.

Before his NFL success, Vanderjagt had a notable career in the Canadian Football League, winning two Grey Cups. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mike Vanderjagt's 29-yard OT field goal completes the Colts 21-point comeback in 2003

#ThisDayThatYear: Indianapolis Colts pull off record 21-point comeback in 2003

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:42 pm Oct 06, 202403:42 pm

What's the story On October 6, 2003, the Indianapolis Colts, led by Peyton Manning, made NFL history by becoming the first team to win after trailing by 21 or more points with less than four minutes left in regulation. The Colts defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-35, with Mike Vanderjagt's game-winning 29-yard field goal in overtime. We decode this unique and historic comeback by the Colts.

recap

Colts edge past Buccanneers 38-35 in a record-setting comeback

The Colts trailed 35-14 with just over four minutes remaining. The Colts fired a comeback for 28 fourth-quarter points, fueled by Manning's three rapid scoring drives, after being scoreless in the first half. Manning recorded 34 passes for 386 yards and two TDs. After tying the game in regulation, the Colts won in overtime with Mike Vanderjagt's 29-yard field goal, completing the 38-35 victory.

2003 season

2003 season highlights of Manning, Vanderjagt and the Colts

In 2003, Manning threw for 4,267 yards and 29 touchdowns, earning his first MVP award. Vanderjagt was perfect, going 37-for-37 in field goals and scoring 157 points that season. Meanwhile, the Colts also enjoyed a pretty good season, finishing 12-4, 1st in the AFC South and 3rd in the AFC, and also making a deep playoff run before losing in the AFC Championship Game.

NFL career

Vanderjagt's NFL career stats

Vanderjagt ranks among the NFL's most accurate kickers, boasting an 86.5% field goal accuracy in regular season play. In 2003, he made history as the first kicker to finish a season without missing a field goal or extra point. He earned First-team All-Pro honors that year, was a Pro Bowler, and led the NFL in scoring in 1999, retiring with 1,067 career points.

CFL career

Vanderjagt's Canadian Football League (CFL) career stats

Before joining the NFL, Vanderjagt played in the CFL, where he excelled for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts. Over four CFL seasons, he was a key contributor, winning two Grey Cups (1996, 1997), and also led the CFL in yardage per punt in 1997 before transitioning to the NFL.