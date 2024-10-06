Summarize Simplifying... In short After an Achilles injury in 2023, NFL star Aaron Rodgers is back in action with the Jets, promising to improve the team's offense.

Amid rumors of a rift with Saleh and trade speculations about Adams, Rodgers maintains a positive outlook.

Amid rumors of a rift with Saleh and trade speculations about Adams, Rodgers maintains a positive outlook.

His impressive 20-year career boasts 59,904 yards, 480 touchdowns, a Super Bowl championship, and four MVP awards, marking him as an NFL legend.

Jets' Aaron Rodgers has been making headlines for various off-field rumors and speculations (Image credit: X/@nyjets)

NFL: Decoding the career stats of Aaron Rodgers

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:56 pm Oct 06, 202403:56 pm

What's the story New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers faces rumors of tension with coach Robert Saleh and speculation about reuniting with former Green Bay Packers Davante Adams. When asked about Adams' trade prospects, Rodgers commented, "I don't know how much I can say due to tampering" during a London media session on Friday. Amid all the developments, we decode the career stats of Rodgers.

2024 season

Rodgers and Jets' 2024 season so far

Rodgers returned in 2024 after a 2023 Achilles injury. The Jets are 2-2 with Rodgers posting 849 passing yards, five TDs, and one interception. Though internal dynamics are under scrutiny, Rodgers has taken responsibility for the offense's struggles and has promised improvement. Currently second in the AFC East, the Jets face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, 7:00pm IST.

Rift

Rodgers denies rift with Saleh, calls him a 'good friend'

Rodgers addressed rumors of a rift with Saleh, denying any issues between them. Rodgers said, "We're really good friends," before adding that speculation is driven by outside forces. Saleh also praised their relationship as "fantastic," in his postgame news conference. Meanwhile, Rodgers also dismissed concerns over his 'cadence', which was criticized after the Jets' loss to the Denver Broncos during week four.

Trade speculations

Adams trade speculations heat up with deadline around the corner

Speculation about Adams' trade intensifies, particularly regarding a potential reunion with Rodgers on the Jets. Currently, with the Las Vegas Raiders, Adams reportedly prefers this move but is worried about Rodgers' long-term future in New York beyond 2024. While both players share mutual respect, tampering concerns restrict Rodgers from discussing the trade publicly.

Career stats

Rodgers' impressive career stats

Over his illustrious 20-year career, Rodgers has played 235 games, completing 5,083 passes for 59,904 yards, 480 touchdowns, and 106 interceptions. He boasts an impressive 103.4 passer rating. Meanwhile, in 22 playoff games, Rodgers has amassed 501 passes for 5,894 passing yards, 45 touchdowns, and a stellar 100.1 rating, cementing his place as one of the NFL's all-time greats.

Achievements

Rodgers' achievements and awards

Rodger's list of accolades includes a Super Bowl championship and MVP award (Super Bowl XLV). A 4x NFL Most Valuable Player (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021) and four First-team All-Pro selections. Additionally, Rodgers is a 10-time Pro Bowler and has led the league in passer rating four times. He was also recognized in the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and received the Bart Starr Award (2014).