Amari Cooper's slow start sparks trade rumors: Decoding his stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:29 pm Oct 07, 2024

What's the story Amari Cooper is a five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver currently playing for the Cleveland Browns. Known for his precise route running and big-play ability, he has been a key offensive weapon for the Browns since joining the team in 2022. Recently, he's been in the news for his slow start this season and trade rumors circulating him.

2024 season

Bears and Cooper's 2024 season struggles

In 2024, Cooper has underperformed, recording just 148 yards and 2 touchdowns through four games. Dropped passes and penalties have earned him a 9.3 yards-per-catch average, which is well below his usual performance. Cleveland, meanwhile, are struggling offensively without star RB Nick Chubb, who is recovering from injury. The Browns are currently third in the AFC North with a 1-3 record through week 4.

2023 season

Cooper's impressive 2023 season and Pro Bowl selection

Cooper enjoyed a pretty great season in 2023, managing 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five TDs in 15 games. He managed 4.8 receptions per game, including 83.3 yards per game. Additionally, in his sole playoff game, Cooper recorded four receptions for 59 yards but no TDs, with an average of 14.8. Notably, Cooper earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection, the first since 2019.

Trade rumors

WR's slow start and trade speculations

Cooper's slow start to the 2024 season has fueled trade rumors, especially as the Browns' offense continues to struggle, due to injuries to star player. Meanwhile, with teams reportedly eyeing Cooper amid other high-profile wide receivers like Devante Adams, his future in Cleveland has become a hot topic. This comes amidst teams looking for ways to improve mid-season, with the trade deadline nearing.

Caree stats

Veteran WR's crunch career stats and achievements

In 10 NFL seasons, Cooper has played 144 regular season games, amassing 683 receptions, 9,634 yards, and 62 touchdowns. He's averaged 14.1 yards per catch with 66.9 receiving yards per game. In playoffs, Cooper has 25 catches for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Cooper's accolades include five Pro Bowl selections (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2023) and a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team (2015).