MLB: Presenting Los Angeles Dodgers' 2024 postseason home run leaders

By Pavan Thimmaiah 10:03 pm Oct 23, 202410:03 pm

What's the story The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series. Game 1 will happen on October 26. This is the Yankees' first World Series appearance since 2009 and they would be looking to win their 28th MLB championship. The Dodgers will appear in their fourth World Series since 2017. We present to you the 2024 Dodgers' postseason homers leaders.

#1

Mookie Betts - Four homers in 11 games

Dodgers' star Mookie Betts is lighting up the 2024 postseason, leading with four home runs in 11 games and 44 at-bats. During the regular season, he tallied 19 homers, 75 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases in 116 games. With career totals of 271 home runs and 188 steals, Betts continues to shine, adding eight postseason homers and 16 stolen bases over 69 playoff games.

#2

Max Muncy - Three homers in 11 games

Max Muncy has been a key force for the Dodgers, hitting three home runs in 11 postseason games. During the regular season, he tallied 15 homers, 47 runs, and a .232 average in 73 games. Across his career, Muncy boasts 195 homers and 537 RBIs over 920 games, with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs in 57 postseason appearances, (.235 batting average).

#3

Shohei Ohtani - Three homers in 11 games

Dodgers' star designated hitter Ohtani is the second-highest homer run hitter with three homers from 11 postseason games. He has a .286 batting average, with 12 runs and 10 RBIs. In the regular season, he had a .310 batting average, while smoking 54 homers and stealing 59 bases. Overall, his career stats include 225 homers, 145 stolen bases, and 567 RBIs, (.282 average).

#4

Kike Hernandez - Two homers in nine games

Dodgers' utility player Kike Hernandez also makes the list with two homers this postseason across nine games and 33 at-bats. During the regular season, Hernandez had a .229 batting average, 12 homers, and batted in 42 RBIs. His career stats include 120 homers, a .238 batting average, and 120 homers from 1,183 games. His postseason stats read 15 homers, 34 RBIs, and (.278 average).