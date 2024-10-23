Summarize Simplifying... In short Kyler Murray led the Cardinals to a thrilling 17-15 win over the Chargers, scoring a 44-yard touchdown and setting up the game-winning field goal.

The Cardinals, currently second in the NFC West, are set to face the Miami Dolphins next.

Kyler Murray shines versus Los Angeles Chargers: Decoding his stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 10:01 pm Oct 23, 2024

What's the story Kyler Murray a talented quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, led them to a Monday Night Football (MNF) victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. Murray delivered a standout performance, completing 14 of 26 passes for 145 yards. This was the Cardinals' third win of the season through Week 7. We decode the game, Murray's stats this season, and his career stats.

Game recap

Murray scores TD, guides Cardinals to 17-15 win over Chargers

Murray led the Cardinals to a dramatic 17-15 victory over the Chargers. The QB managed a 44-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, giving Arizona a 14-9 lead. After the Chargers briefly regained the lead, Murray orchestrated a final drive, setting up Chad Ryland's game-winning 32-yard field goal as time expired. Murray finished with 26 passes for 145 yards and one TD.

2024 season

Murray and Cardinals' 2024 season so far

The Cardinals are currently second in the NFC West, with a 3-4 record, and are coming off a victory vs the Chargers. They will take on the Miami Dolphins (2-4) on October 27. Meanwhile, in seven games Murray has amassed 1,331 yards including nine TDs and three interceptions.He

Career stats

QB's career stats

Murray has had an impressive career with the Cardinals. Over 72 regular-season games, he has completed 1,622 of 2,435 passes for 16,978 yards, achieving a completion rate of 66.6% with 103 touchdowns and 49 interceptions. He averages 235.8 yards per game. In the playoffs, Murray played one game in 2021, completing 19 of 34 passes for 137 yards, but did not record a touchdown.

Rookie season

Murray's stellar rookie season (2019)

Murray was the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. His rookie season stats include 349 passes for 3,722 yards including 20 TDs and 12 interceptions. He ended the season with an 87.4 passer rating across 16 games. Currently, Murray ranks seventh all-time in completion percentage with at least 1,500 pass attempts (66.6%).