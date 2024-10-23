Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 1996 World Series, the Yankees made a historic comeback, winning four consecutive games after initially losing two, to clinch their first title since 1978 against the defending champions, the Braves.

The highlight was Game 4, where the Yankees overcame a 6-0 deficit, with Jim Leyritz's two-run homer and John Wetteland's save being pivotal.

This victory marked the Yankees' 23rd World Series win, capping off a season where they had a 92-70 record and an undefeated postseason road record.

#OTDTY: The 1996 Yankees set a World Series comeback record with a 8-6 win over the Braves (Image credit: X/@Yankees)

#ThisDayThatYear: Yankees make historic World Series comeback, defeat Braves 8-6

By Pavan Thimmaiah 09:57 pm Oct 23, 2024

What's the story On October 23, 1996, the New York Yankees made history in Game 4 of the World Series by overcoming a 6-0 deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 8-6. The victory, achieved at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, set a record for the largest comeback in a World Series game. It was the Yankees' seventh consecutive postseason road win. We decode the baseball game and the Series.

Recap of the 1996 World Series

The 1996 World Series saw the Yankees defeat the defending champion Braves, four games to two, securing their first title since 1978. After losing the first two games at home, the Yankees made a dramatic comeback, winning the next four games. John Wetteland was named MVP for saving all four Yankee victories. This marked the Yankees' 23rd overall World Series win.

Recap of the historic Game 4

In Game 4 of the 1996 World Series, the Yankees staged a thrilling comeback, defeating the Braves 8-6. After trailing 6-0 in the fifth innings, the Yankees scored three runs in the sixth and four in the tenth inning, highlighted by Jim Leyritz's crucial two-run homer. Graeme Lloyd earned the win, and Wetteland secured the save, marking a significant moment in World Series history.

1996 Yankees' season recap

The 1996 Yankees, finished the regular season with a 92-70 record, winning the AL Eastern Division title. They triumphed over the Texas Rangers in the ALDS and defeated the Baltimore Orioles in the ALCS. In the World Series, the Yankees beat the Braves four games to two, finishing the postseason with an 8-0 road record. Bernie Williams led the team with 29 HRs.

Braves' 1996 season recap

The 1996 Braves, in their 126th season and 31st in Atlanta, finished with a 96-66 regular season record. They advanced to the World Series but lost to the Yankees in six games, failing to defend their 1995 title. Despite a remarkable comeback in the NLCS against the Cardinals, where they outscored St. Louis 32-1, the Braves' four consecutive World Series appearances ended in disappointment.