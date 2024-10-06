Summarize Simplifying... In short Outfielder Alex Verdugo played a key role in the Yankees' 6-5 win over the Royals in the ALDS opener, with a crucial RBI single and a game-saving catch.

Despite a tough 2024 regular season, Verdugo's career stats boast 784 hits, 180 doubles, 70 home runs, and 316 RBIs over 800 games.

His postseason performance is even more impressive, hitting .333 in 12 games.

Verdugo's heroics aids the Yankees to edge past vs the Royals in ALDS opener (Image credit: X/@MLBNetwork)

MLB: Decoding the career stats of outfielder Alex Verdugo

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:30 pm Oct 06, 202404:30 pm

What's the story Alex Verdugo, an outfielder for the New York Yankees, emerged as the Yankees' knight in shining armor in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals at the Yankee Stadium. Verdugo's go-ahead single and an acrobatic catch, played a pivotal role in the Yankees' 6-5 victory. We decode Verdugo's heroics, the game, and the outfielder's career stats in baseball.

Game recap

Yankees edge past Royals 5-6 in ALDS opener

In a thrilling ALDS opener, Verdugo delivered both offensively and defensively, lifting the Yankees to a 6-5 victory over the Royals. His go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and a crucial sliding catch during the fourth inning preserved the Yankees' lead. The game featured five lead changes, with Gleyber Torres and MJ Melendez hitting two-run homers, while four Yankees relievers secured the win.

2024 season

Verdugo and Yankees' 2024 season so far

In 2024, Verdugo had a challenging regular season with a .233 batting average, 13 home runs, and 61 RBIs, including 74 runs and 130 hits over 149 games. Meanwhile, the Yankees ended the season with a 94-68 record, clinching the AL East Division. Additionally, they now lead the Royals 1-0 in the five-series ALDS.

Career stats

Outfielders career stats, regular and postseason

Throughout his career, Verdugo has amassed 784 hits, 180 doubles, 70 home runs, and 316 RBIs with a .272 batting average over 800 games and 2,886 at-bats. He has also managed 22 stolen bases. In the postseason, he shines brighter, hitting .333 in 12 games, with 45 at-bats, one homer, seven RBIs and one stolen base.