MLB: Decoding the career stats of outfielder Alex Verdugo
Alex Verdugo, an outfielder for the New York Yankees, emerged as the Yankees' knight in shining armor in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals at the Yankee Stadium. Verdugo's go-ahead single and an acrobatic catch, played a pivotal role in the Yankees' 6-5 victory. We decode Verdugo's heroics, the game, and the outfielder's career stats in baseball.
Yankees edge past Royals 5-6 in ALDS opener
In a thrilling ALDS opener, Verdugo delivered both offensively and defensively, lifting the Yankees to a 6-5 victory over the Royals. His go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and a crucial sliding catch during the fourth inning preserved the Yankees' lead. The game featured five lead changes, with Gleyber Torres and MJ Melendez hitting two-run homers, while four Yankees relievers secured the win.
Verdugo and Yankees' 2024 season so far
In 2024, Verdugo had a challenging regular season with a .233 batting average, 13 home runs, and 61 RBIs, including 74 runs and 130 hits over 149 games. Meanwhile, the Yankees ended the season with a 94-68 record, clinching the AL East Division. Additionally, they now lead the Royals 1-0 in the five-series ALDS.
Outfielders career stats, regular and postseason
Throughout his career, Verdugo has amassed 784 hits, 180 doubles, 70 home runs, and 316 RBIs with a .272 batting average over 800 games and 2,886 at-bats. He has also managed 22 stolen bases. In the postseason, he shines brighter, hitting .333 in 12 games, with 45 at-bats, one homer, seven RBIs and one stolen base.