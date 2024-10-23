Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a record-breaking 521-yard passing performance by Dan Marino, the Jets triumphed over the Dolphins in a 44-30 victory, capitalizing on Marino's five interceptions.

Marino's illustrious career, marked by numerous accolades including NFL MVP and nine Pro Bowl selections, saw him complete nearly 60% of his passes, amassing over 61,000 yards and 420 touchdowns.

#OTDTY: Dolphins' Dan Marino recorded the the second-highest single-game passing total in NFL history at that time (Image credit: X/@jasrifootball)

#ThisDayThatYear: Marino posts second-best single-game total yardage in NFL history

What's the story On October 23, 1988, Dan Marino, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, delivered an unforgettable performance, during a Miami Dolphins matchup against the New York Jets. Marino threw for a staggering 521 yards, marking the second-highest single-game passing total in NFL history at that time. We decode the record, Marino's stats, and the record.

Most passing yards in a single game in NFL history

Norm Van Brocklin of the Los Angeles Rams owns the record for the most passing yards in a single game in NFL history, 554 yards, set in 1951. Houston Oilers' Warren Moon broke Marino's record in 1990 (527 yards), and is tied with Matt Schaub for the second-most yards. The most recent attempt was by Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, (525 yards) in 2021.

Game recap

Marino's NFL record marred by 30-44 loss vs the Jets

In a thrilling offensive showdown, the Jets defeated the Dolphins 44-30, despite Marino's impressive 521-yard passing performance. Marino completed 35 of 60 passes, throwing three touchdowns, but his five interceptions proved costly. The Jets' defense capitalized on Marino's mistakes, turning several of those interceptions into points. Meanwhile, Ken O'Brien managed 18 passes for 137 yards and three TDs sealing the victory for the Jets.

1988 season

Recap of Marino and the Dolphins' 1988 season

In 1988, the Miami Dolphins finished 6-10, missing the playoffs for a third straight season. Despite struggles, their offensive line set an NFL record with just 7 sacks allowed, protecting QB Marino. Meanwhile, Marino had a good season, completing 354 passes for 4,434 yards including 28 TDs and 23 interceptions. He ended the season with an 80.8 passer rating across 16 regular season games.

Career stats

QB's NFL career stats

Marino played 242 regular season games, completing 4,967 passes on 8,358 attempts (59.4%) for 61,361 yards, 420 touchdowns, and 252 interceptions. He averaged 253.6 passing yards per game with a career passer rating of 86.4. Marino was sacked 270 times and added 87 rushing yards with 9 rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile, in 18 playoff games, he threw for 4,510 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions.

Achievements

Marino's NFL achievements and awards

Marino's career includes numerous accolades, including NFL MVP (1984), Offensive Player of the Year (1984), and Comeback Player of the Year (1994). He earned nine Pro Bowl selections, three First-team All-Pro honors, and led the league in passing yards five times and passing touchdowns three times. Marino was inducted into the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team and had his No. 13 retired.