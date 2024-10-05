Summarize Simplifying... In short Rashee Rice, the Chiefs' wide receiver, suffered a knee injury during a game against the Chargers and is awaiting medical assessment.

Chiefs place leading receiver Rice on IR after knee injury vs Chargers

NFL: Decoding Rashee Rice's injury status and career stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:01 pm Oct 05, 202407:01 pm

What's the story Rashee Rice, the Kansas City Chiefs' receiver, suffered a knee injury during their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The injury occurred late in the game and has been sidelined for at least the next four games. Chiefs coach Andy Reid already had ruled Rice out for Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints. We decode Rice's injury and career stats.

Injury

Chiefs WR placed on injured reserve (IR) on Thursday

Rice was injured on Sunday when QB Patrick Mahomes collided with the WR's knee as Rice, Mahomes, and other players were chasing a Chargers fumble that followed an interception. Chiefs will assess Rice's knee injury next week. HC Reid told in an interview with ESPN, "We're really hoping that things work out for the best, and leave it up to the doctors to see''.

2024 season

2024 season so far for the Chiefs and Rice

Kansas City are currently atop the AFC West through four weeks winning all four games of the season. Meanwhile, Rice leads the Chiefs with 24 receptions and 288 yards receiving in four games this season and he has also tied for the team lead with two touchdown receptions. Notable, Mahomes has thrown for 909 yards with six TD passes and five interceptions this season.

Recap

Chiefs top Chargers in 10-17 in Mahomes' 100th game

In his 100th regular-season start, Mahomes led Kansas City to a 17-10 comeback victory over the Chargers, despite an early 10-0 deficit. Mahomes threw 19 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown, revitalizing his connection with Travis Kelce. The Chiefs' defense too stood strong keeping the Chargers scoreless through three quarters, helping the Chiefs secure a 4-0 start for the first time since 2020.

Career stats

Rice's impressive 2023 rookie season and championship run

In his rookie season, Rice played a key role in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory. He set a record with 26 postseason receptions and ended his rookie season with 79 catches for 938 yards and seven TDs in 16 regular season games. In the playoffs, Rice has 26 catches for 262 yards, with 65.5 yards per game including one TD.

Stats

Rice's career stats: regular and postseason

Rice's career numbers stand at 103 receptions for 1,226 yards and 9 touchdowns over 20 games. He averages 11.9 with 61.3 yards per game, and 5.2 receptions per game. Rice played college football at SMU and was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.