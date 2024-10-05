Summarize Simplifying... In short Mumbai clinched the Irani Cup, taking their domestic trophy tally to 62.

Sarfaraz Khan's unbeaten 222 and Tanush Kotian's game-changing century were instrumental in their victory.

Tanush Kotian recorded twin 50-plus scores (Image source: X/@BCCIdomestic)

Irani Cup: Mumbai take domestic trophy count up to 62

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:59 pm Oct 05, 2024

What's the story Mumbai triumphed in the 2024 Irani Cup, marking their 15th victory in this prestigious tournament. The team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, defeated the Rest of India (RoI) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. This win is particularly significant as it ends a 27-year drought for Mumbai, who last secured the title in the 1997-98 season despite reaching the finals eight times during this period.

Match details

Mumbai's 1st-innings performance seals victory

Mumbai set a formidable score of 537 in their first innings, with Sarfaraz Khan leading the charge with an unbeaten 222. This was his fourth double century in first-class cricket. Rahane also contributed significantly, scoring a resilient 97. In response, RoI managed to score only 416 despite a valiant effort led by Abhimanyu Easwaran's impressive 191. This gave Mumbai a crucial lead of 121 runs in the first innings, which ultimately proved decisive in their victory.

Game changer

Kotian's maiden century strengthened Mumbai's position

In the second innings, Mumbai faced early setbacks with their top order faltering. However, Tanush Kotian rose to the occasion at No. 8 and delivered a game-changing performance. He converted his second 50-plus score in the match into his second FC century. Kotian's unbeaten ton meant Mumbai were 329/8 in their second innings before the game got called off.

Season review

Decoding Mumbai's trophy cabinet

The Irani Cup victory follows Mumbai's historic previous season, where they clinched their 42nd Ranji Trophy title at the Wankhede Stadium. The team defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs in an unforgettable final match. Besides this, the team has won the Vijay Hazare Trophy (List A) four times and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) once.