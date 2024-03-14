Next Article

Players who impressed in the 2024 Ranji Trophy season

What's the story The 2024 Ranji Trophy season came to an end on Thursday with Mumbai capturing the trophy for the 42nd time in their rich history. Mumbai ended Vidarbha's fight to seal a solid 169-run win on the final day. Several players stepped up and impressed largely in the 2024 edition of the Ranji Trophy. Here we decode the same.

29 scalps and 500-plus runs for Tanush Kotian

Mumbai's Tanush Kotian was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. He claimed seven wickets in the final against Vidarbha, including a four-fer in the fourth innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 10 matches, Kotian claimed 29 scalps at an impressive 16.96. With the bat, he hammered 502 runs at 41.83 with the help of five fifties and a ton.

Only bowler with 50-plus scalps in Ranji 2024

Tamil Nadu's Ravi Sai Kishore was the only bowler with 50-plus scalps this season. He claimed 53 wickets from nine matches at an average of 18.52. Sai Kishore managed six four-wicket hauls and four fifers in the tournament. His best performance was 6/99. Notably, the spinner shined for TN, picking up successive five-wicket hauls in both the quarter-finals and semis.

Karun Nair fought valiantly for Vidarbha

Karun Nair was Vidarbha's star performer this season. He showed his character with a fighting 74 from 220 deliveries against Mumbai in the final. Notably, the seasoned FC batter was the top scorer for Vidarbha with 690 runs at an average of 40.58. He compiled two centuries and three fifties from 10 matches.

Ricky Bhui and Sachin Baby deserve plaudits

Ricky Bhui of Andhra belted a total of 902 runs from eight matches at a whopping 75.16. Bhui, who will next be seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season with the Delhi Capitals, hammered four tons and three fifties, Kerala's Sachin Baby finished the season with the second-highest runs. He scored 830 runs from seven matches. He hammered eight fifty-plus scores.

Shams Mulani delivers for Mumbai with his all-round exploits

Mumbai's Shams Mulani was exceptional this season. The experienced all-rounder felt his presence with both bat and ball. Mulani scored a total of 353 runs from nine matches (14 innings) at 29.41. He smashed four fifties. With the ball, Mulani picked up 35 scalps from 17 innings at 24.62. He claimed three four-fers and two five-wicket hauls.