Gujarat Giants won by eight runs (Image source: X/@wplt20)

WPL 2024, bottom-placed Gujarat Titans beat UP Warriorz: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 10:58 pm Mar 11, 202410:58 pm

What's the story Bottom-placed Gujarat Titans claimed their second win of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) season after beating UP Warriorz. The Titans successfully defended 152 as Deepti Sharma's incredible 88* went in vain. Deepti and Poonam Khemnar shared a century stand after the Warriorz were down to 35/5. Earlier, Beth Mooney played a captain's knock for GT. However, they suffered a batting collapse eventually.

Summary

A look at the match summary

Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney added a 60-run opening stand after GT elected to bat. However, they lost successive wickets and were down to 105/5. Sophie Ecclestone, Chamari Athapaththu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Deepti derailed their batting line-up. In response, UPW had a pale start, and were reduced to 35/5 in no time. Deepti and Khemnar took them past 140 but fell eight runs short.