Courtois, diagnosed with an adductor injury, is likely to be replaced by Andriy Lunin as the team's goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo's hamstring tear might prompt tactical changes, possibly involving Kylian Mbappe or Vinicius Junior.

Despite these setbacks, Real Madrid, fresh from victories over Celta Vigo and Borussia Dortmund, is gearing up to face a formidable Barcelona.

Thibaut Courtois is out with an ACL injury

Real Madrid's Courtois, Rodrygo to miss El Clasico: Here's why

By Parth Dhall 08:25 pm Oct 23, 202408:25 pm

What's the story In a major blow ahead of their first El Clasico of the 2024/25 La Liga season, Real Madrid have confirmed that both Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo Goes will miss the match against Barcelona due to injuries. The news comes as a setback for Carlo Ancelotti's side, which is already dealing with its own issues this season. Here are further details.

Injury details

Rodrygo's hamstring tear; Courtois's adductor injury

While Rodrygo has been dealing with a hamstring tear in his right leg, Courtois is suffering from an adductor injury in his left leg. Rodrygo's injury was revealed after initial scans were conducted after he complained of discomfort during the Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund. As per reports, further tests are scheduled on Thursday to determine the severity of his condition and potential recovery time.

Official statement

Courtois's injury confirmed by Real Madrid

Real Madrid have officially confirmed Courtois's injury. The club released a medical report saying, "He has been diagnosed with an adductor injury in his left leg." The announcement came after the Belgian goal-keeper complained of discomfort to the medical team. Considering these developments, it is expected that Andriy Lunin will step up as the team's goalkeeper for the upcoming match against Barcelona.

Team performance

Real Madrid's performance and potential replacements

The absence of Courtois and Rodrygo comes at a difficult time for Real Madrid as they take on a Barcelona side topping La Liga with an impressive style of play. Despite their recent struggles, Ancelotti's men beat Celta Vigo at Balaidos and pulled off a comeback against Borussia Dortmund. If Rodrygo is out for long, Ancelotti could make tactical changes like playing Kylian Mbappe or Vinicius Junior in his place.