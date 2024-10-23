Summarize Simplifying... In short Navdeep Saini, the speedster who made his mark in the Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy, is set to tour Australia with the India A team.

Saini was outstanding for India B in the Duleep Trophy

Speedster Navdeep Saini eyes Australia tour with India A

By Parth Dhall 08:09 pm Oct 23, 202408:09 pm

What's the story Seasoned fast bowler Navdeep Saini has been picked in the India A squad after an impressive outing in the Duleep Trophy. He was included after Mohammed Siraj withdrew unexpectedly due to illness. Although he was initially overlooked for the four squads in this season-opening tournament, Saini grabbed his opportunity with India B (Duleep Trophy) and produced an outstanding performance.

Remarkable achievement

Saini's stellar performance in Duleep Trophy

Saini showed his bowling skills by picking 14 wickets in three Duleep Trophy games, including a five-wicket haul against India D in Anantapur. His brilliant form carried on in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season for Delhi. "I was told only two days ago of my selection for India A, but I had an inkling that my name would be there after doing well in the Duleep Trophy," Saini told Sportstar on Wednesday.

Mental readiness

Saini's preparation and mindset for selection

Saini shone in the Duleep Trophy straight after featuring in the first-ever Delhi Premier League. "It was a big boost to perform in the Duleep Trophy," Saini said. "At the start, I was wondering for some time why my name wasn't there. But even when I was playing the Delhi Premier League, I was hopeful that my name would appear."

Australian comeback

Saini's return to Australia with India A squad

Saini will tour Australia as a member of the India A team for two four-day matches against Australia A. It will be a special moment for him, as he made his Test debut there. "It is a very big opportunity for me. I am very excited to be going back to the place where I made my Test debut," Saini said about his tour.

Consistent speed

Saini's commitment to maintaining his pace

Despite being in his 30s, Saini is adamant about keeping his bowling speed, a quality that has defined his career since he first played for Delhi in 2013. He attributes good habits formed early in his domestic career for keeping up this pace. "If you haven't done things the right way from the start, then it is a bit difficult," Saini explained. "You have to make a lot of sacrifices for it."

Information

India A squad for Australia tour

India A squad for Australia tour: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, and Tanush Kotian.