Zimbabwe register highest total in men's T20Is: Key stats
The Zimbabwe cricket team has broken the world record for the highest-ever total in men's T20 Internationals. It accomplished the record during the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B in Nairobi. Zimbabwe scored a staggering 344 runs in their 20 overs against Gambia, breaking previous records in the shortest format of the game. Skipper Sikandar Raza led from the front with an incredible century.
Zimbabwe surpasses India's T20I record
Zimbabwe's 344/4 against Gambia now sits atop the highest totals in T20Is, going past Nepal's 314/3 against Mongolia in September 2023. The team also eclipsed India's 297 which came against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad earlier this month. However, India still hold the record in matches involving two full-member sides.
Raza leads Zimbabwe to record-breaking total
Raza was the star of Zimbabwe's record-breaking innings, scoring an unbeaten 133 off 43 deliveries. His explosive batting included 7 fours and 15 sixes. This stunning performance came just four days after Zimbabwe's previous high score of 286/5 against Seychelles, showcasing their dominant form in this tournament. Notably, Raza has become the first Zimbabwe batter with a century in T20I cricket.
Zimbabwe's powerplay score and six-hitting spree
In the record-breaking match, Zimbabwe opted to bat first after winning the toss and recorded the second-highest powerplay score of 103/1 after six overs. The team's aggressive batting continued with contributions from Brian Bennett (50) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (62 off 19 balls). Clive Madande also contributed an unbeaten 50, with Zimbabwe smashing a total of 27 sixes in their innings, breaking Nepal's previous record of 26 sixes.