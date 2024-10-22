Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Australian cricket captain, Michael Clarke, has endorsed Cameron Bancroft for the Test series against India, citing his consistent performance in domestic cricket.

Clarke dismissed rumors of a bat-off and emphasized the importance of experience and consistency in team selection.

He expressed confidence that the Australian team's captain and selectors have already decided on the opening partner for Khawaja, especially after Cameron Green was ruled out of the series.

Bancroft has played 10 Tests for the Aussies (Image source: X/@ICC)

Michael Clarke endorses Cameron Bancroft for Test series against India

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:39 am Oct 22, 202410:39 am

What's the story Former Australian cricket team captain, Michael Clarke, has thrown his weight behind Cameron Bancroft's inclusion in the upcoming five-Test series against India. Clarke feels the 31-year-old cricketer should be given the chance to open the batting for Australia. The endorsement comes amid uncertainty over who will open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja with newbies Marcus Harris and Sam Konstas also in contention.

Bancroft's performance

Clarke highlights Bancroft's domestic cricket achievements

Bancroft has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket, especially in the Sheffield Shield where he was the torun-scorerer across two seasons. Despite his stellar record, he wasn't picked as David Warner's replacement after the latter's retirement earlier this year. All-rounder Cameron Green was picked for the No. 4 spot with Steve Smith opening, leaving Bancroft out of the playing XI.

Selection criteria

Clarke advocates for experience and consistency in selection

Speaking on Sky's Big Sports Breakfast, Clarke stressed on experience and consistency in team selection. "I don't think it's fair to pick someone on two games," he said. This was in reference to young cricketer Sam Konstas, who has shown promise early in his career but doesn't have the extensive track record of players like Bancroft or Harris.

Bat-off speculation

Clarke dismisses speculation of bat-off

Clarke also dismissed rumors of a bat-off between the contenders during the Australia A vs India A matches. He was confident Australian captain Pat Cummins and the selectors have already made their decision on who will partner Khawaja at the top of the order, especially after Green was ruled out of the series. The former Australian skipper said, "I would be very disappointed if I was captain of the Australian cricket team and I didn't know who was opening."