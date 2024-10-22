Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammed Shami, a seasoned IPL player, has expressed his interest in a captaincy role if given the opportunity.

Despite missing the 2024 season due to ankle surgery, Shami is eager to return to the field and is currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy.

His future with the Gujarat Titans is uncertain, but his leadership aspirations and impressive record as the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup could make him a hot pick in the upcoming auction. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shami is recovering from ankle surgery (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2025: Mohammed Shami expresses interest in captaincy role

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:06 am Oct 22, 202410:06 am

What's the story Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has said that he is ready to lead a team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The revelation comes amid speculations over his future with the Gujarat Titans and his recovery from ankle surgery. Although his IPL career remains uncertain, Shami said he would take up the opportunity to lead a team if given one.

Career trajectory

Shami's IPL journey and future prospects

Shami has had a varied IPL career, having played for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Titans. He joined the Titans in 2022 but couldn't play the 2024 season as he was recovering from ankle surgery. Rumors are rife that the Titans might release him ahead of the upcoming auction, paving the way for other franchises to bag his services.

Statement

Here is what Shami said

"If one gets the opportunity, I don't tink many will deny that role. It's not a lot different, all you need to do is know you team, your teammates and that is gonna do you job," Shami said in a recent interview with Sports Today. Though Shami doesn't boast much leadership experience, he is certain to get many takers if he comes in the auction pool.

Rehabilitation progress

Shami's recovery and potential return to international cricket

Shami, the highest wicket-taker in 2023 ODI World Cup (24 scalps), had undergone ankle surgery after the tournament. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy under the supervision of BCCI's medical team. Although he is not a part of India's ongoing Test series against New Zealand, Shami is keen to return in time for the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.