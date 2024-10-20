Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami is training hard in Bengaluru, despite a knee injury, in hopes of a swift recovery.

His last game was the 2023 ODI World Cup final, after which he underwent ankle surgery and has been out of action since.

Team India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has expressed concerns about Shami's readiness for the upcoming Test tour of Australia due to his prolonged absence from cricket.

Shami has been out since November 2022

Mohammed Shami trains intensely in Bengaluru amid recovery from injury

By Rajdeep Saha 06:11 pm Oct 20, 202406:11 pm

What's the story Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was spotted sweating it out at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Shami was seen practicing hard after the first Test between India and New Zealand ended. As per ESPNcricinfo, the pacer's intense practice went on for more than an hour and included bowling and fielding drills. This is his continued effort to return to competitive cricket after an ankle injury. He has been out of action since November last year.

Training details

Shami's training session: A closer look

Despite heavy strapping on his left knee, Shami showed his class by bowling at full speed to India's assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar. The session was overseen by bowling coach Morne Morkel. Shami didn't look uncomfortable at all during the grueling training and only took a brief break for a fielding drill near the boundary line. His dedication to recovery was clear as he bowled almost non-stop during this period.

Recovery progress

Shami's training regimen and future prospects

Shami started his practice at around 2:30pm and after a few warm-up deliveries, he marked his full run-up which he used for the rest of his practice. When Nayar was done batting, Morkel placed cones on the pitch and stood behind the wickets as Shami kept bowling. This wasn't Shami's first post-match practice, he had bowled for almost 45 minutes on one of the practice pitches at the far end of the stadium after day two's play ended.

Career outlook

Shami's past performance and future prospects

Shami's last game was the 2023 ODI World Cup final in November. He played the final with an ankle injury and took 24 wickets in seven matches at an average of 10.70. He underwent surgery in London this February but hasn't recovered fully to participate in this year's Indian domestic season or the Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand. Team India is eagerly awaiting Shami's return to full fitness ahead of their five-Test tour of Australia starting next month.

Captain's perspective

Rohit Sharma's statement on Shami's recovery

Rohit Sharma has raised concerns over Shami's readiness for the upcoming Test tour of Australia, as his recovery from ankle surgery has been complicated by knee swelling. "He has not played any cricket for over a year," Rohit said. "It is quite tough for a fast bowler to have missed so much of cricket and then suddenly to come out and be at his best. It is not ideal."