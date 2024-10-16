Summarize Simplifying... In short Anil Kumble, former Indian cricketer, has praised Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive batting style, which has led to his impressive Test career start with 1,217 runs in 11 matches.

The series will begin on November 22 in Perth (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Anil Kumble backs Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive approach for Australia Tests

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble has backed Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive batting ahead of the five-match Test series against Australia. Kumble feels Jaiswal should continue with the same approach, even though this will be his first high-profile tour of Australia. The series will begin on November 22 in Perth. Notably, India recorded 2-1 triumphs in their last two bilateral Test assignments Down Under.

Kumble highlights Jaiswal's impressive Test record

Jaiswal has had a phenomenal start to his Test career, having scored 1,217 runs in just 11 matches since his debut last year. His record includes three centuries and seven half-centuries. Kumble stressed that Jaiswal's aggressive batting style worked wonders against England earlier this year, and more recently against Bangladesh.

Kumble confident about India's performance in Australia

Kumble also emphasized the confidence boost that Jaiswal and his teammates will have, considering India's back-to-back series victories over Australia. "This Indian team is heading to Australia with two back-to-back series wins over them, which is a great confidence booster for a youngster," Kumble told Jio Cinema. He added that this winning streak could help take away any intimidation factor for the team.

Kumble praises Jaiswal's versatility and technique

Kumble also lauded Jaiswal's versatility and technique, noting his adaptability in different conditions as a major strength. "His technique and hunger for runs will be key, and I don't see why he can't succeed in Australia," Kumble said. He further added that Jaiswal has the ability to take on Australian bowlers, stressing the need for him to adapt to Australia's unique playing conditions.