Perth Stadium is set to host its first Ashes Test in 2025, marking a significant event in cricket history.

The series will continue with matches at The Gabba, Adelaide Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground, and Sydney Cricket Ground.

Despite England's poor track record in Perth, the Ashes 2025-26 promises to be an exciting series with Australia's recent home victories.

Perth Stadium will host the 2025-26 Ashes opener (Image source: X/@ICC)

Perth Stadium to host its 1st Ashes Test in 2025

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:46 am Oct 16, 202411:46 am

What's the story Breaking a 40-year-old tradition, the Australian Ashes summer will start at a venue other than the Gabba. Cricket Australia has announced that the Perth Stadium will host its first-ever Ashes match when Team England tours for the first Test of the series in November 2025. With this, Perth Stadium will become only the eighth venue to host an Ashes encounter on Australian soil.

Performance history

England's track record and upcoming fixtures

Notably, England have a poor Test record in Perth, having won just one match in the city. After the Perth Test, a day-night Test at The Gabba in Brisbane will start on December 4. This will be Brisbane's third day-night men's Test after hosting Pakistan (2016) and Sri Lanka (2019). The last time an Ashes series started away from Gabba was back in 1982 when the teams drew at WACA Ground.

Fixture details

The rest of the Ashes 2025-26 schedule

The third Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval, which will host its first daytime Ashes Test since 2013. It will be followed by the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground and New Year's Test at Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia has a stellar record in recent Ashes Tests on home soil, winning 13 and drawing two out of the 15 matches since England's win in Sydney in 2011.

Schedule

Here is the schedule

First Test: November 21-25, 2025, Perth Stadium. Second Test: December 4-8, 2025, The Gabba (D/N). Third Test: December 17-21, 2025, Adelaide Oval. Fourth Test: December 26-30, 2025, MCG. Fifth Test: January 4-8, 2026, SCG.