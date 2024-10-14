Summarize Simplifying... In short In a surprising turn of events, Baroda defeated defending champions Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy opener.

Baroda's victory was largely due to a strong batting performance in the first innings and a crucial half-century from skipper Krunal Pandya in the second.

The real star, however, was Bhargav Bhatt, whose left-arm spin bowling claimed 10 wickets in the match, earning him Player Of The Match honors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bhargav Bhatt claimed 10 wickets in the match

Baroda stun defending champions Mumbai in Ranji Trophy opener

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:55 pm Oct 14, 202402:55 pm

What's the story Team Baroda has defeated reigning champions Mumbai in the first-round match of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. The match at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara saw Baroda clinch a 84-run victory despite a star-studded Mumbai side including Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, and Shardul Thakur. The defeat came as a shocker considering Mumbai's strong team composition. Here are further details.

Initial advantage

Baroda's 1st innings sets the tone

After winning the toss, Baroda opted to bat first and laid a solid foundation with 290 runs in their first innings. This total was largely due to half-centuries from Mitesh Patel (86) and Atit Sheth (66). Tanush Kotian dismissed four batters. Mumbai, on the other hand, failed to keep up with the pace and were bowled out for 214 runs in their first innings despite contributions from Rahane (29) and Ayush Mhatre (50). Bhargav Bhatt claimed a four-fer.

Second innings

Baroda's lower order saves the day

In the second innings, Baroda were reeling at 41/6. However, a vital half-century from skipper Krunal Pandya (55) and lower-order contributions helped them set a target of 262 for Mumbai. Despite efforts from Siddesh Lad (59) and Shreyas Iyer (30), Mumbai fell short of the target and were bundled out for 177 runs.

Match decider

Bhargav Bhatt's bowling prowess seals victory for Baroda

Undoubtedly, the star of the match was Bhargav Bhatt, whose left-arm spin bowling was too much for Mumbai to handle. He took four wickets in the first innings and six in the second, ending with a total of 10 wickets for the match. His performance earned him Player Of The Match honors and was instrumental in securing Baroda's victory.