New Zealand won the match by eight wickets

Women's T20 WC: NZ defeat SL, keep semi-final hopes alive

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:11 pm Oct 12, 202408:11 pm

What's the story New Zealand have registered a much-needed eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the2 024 Women's T20 World Cup, keeping their semi-final hopes alive. The match was played under the scorching sun of Sharjah, where temperatures soared to 39°C. Despite being given a modest target of 116 runs by Sri Lanka, New Zealand reached it in 17.3 overs. However, their slower pace may affect their net run rate and chances of going ahead of India.

Key players

Plimmer and Kerr shine for New Zealand

New Zealand's opener Georgia Plimmer and all-rounder Amelia Kerr played a key role in the team's win. Although they got off to a slow start, the duo built a solid partnership of 46 runs. Earlier in the game, Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu scored 35 off 41 balls, her first major contribution in this tournament. However, her dismissal saw Sri Lanka's performance deteriorate.

Tournament standings

New Zealand's semi-final hopes hinge on upcoming matches

Currently, New Zealand are placed third in Group A, behind Australia and India, while Sri Lanka sit at the bottom without a single win. A win against Pakistan in Dubai on Monday could seal a semi-final berth for New Zealand. However, their fate also hinges on the outcome of Sunday's Australia-India match. If India win, they will stay ahead with a better net run-rate.

Captain's perspective

Devine's strategy and match highlights

New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine revealed that the team didn't talk about reaching their target within 15 overs to surpass India on net run-rate. "We set targets at the innings break and that was always to get us to win in the 17th or 18th over," she said. The match witnessed some early hiccups from New Zealand with erratic bowling from Rosemary Mair, but they got back on track after Athapaththu's dismissal.