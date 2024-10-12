Summarize Simplifying... In short Suryakumar Yadav, popularly known as SKY, has become the second-fastest Indian cricketer to score 2,500 runs in T20 Internationals, achieving this feat in just three years and 212 days.

Despite a slow start, Yadav's quick scoring ability, including a 50 off just 23 balls, has seen him surpass global records.

His tally of 2,536 runs includes four centuries and 21 fifties, the highest for any non-opener in the format.

Suryakumar did it in 71 innings (Source: X/@ICC)

Suryakumar Yadav becomes 2nd-fastest Indian to complete 2,500 T20I runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:34 pm Oct 12, 202408:34 pm

What's the story Indian dasher Suryakumar Yadav has become the second-fastest Indian batter to complete 2,500 runs in the T20I format. He achieved the feat during his 71st innings in India's final T20I against Bangladesh at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The fastest Indian to reach the milestone is Virat Kohli, who did it in just 68 innings. Meanwhile, SKY scored a fiery 75 in the match.

Knock

Sensational partnership with Samson

Yadav joined Sanju Samson in the middle with the scorecard reading 23/1. It was one-way traffic thereafter as the duo found boundaries for fun. Though Samson's 111 overshadowed SKY's brilliance, the latter also played some outrageous shots. They added 173 runs as a pair before Samson departed. Meanwhile, the Indian skipper gave his wicket to Mahmudullah after failing to clear the boundary.

Career progression

Yadav's journey to 2,500 T20I runs

Since his debut in March 2021, it took Yadav three years and 212 days to complete 2,500 runs. He hence has the fastest to reach the landmark in terms of time taken, bettering Pakistan's Babar Azam who took five years and 65 days to reach the same landmark. Despite a slow start with just 29 and eight in Gwalior and Delhi respectively, Yadav showed his prowess in Hyderabad with a quickfire 50 off just 23 balls.

Global comparison

Yadav's performance compared to others

On the global stage, Pakistan's Babar Azam holds the record for the fastest to score 2,500 runs in T20Is, achieving this feat in just 62 innings. His teammate Mohammad Rizwan is second on this list with 65 innings. Australia's Aaron Finch and New Zealand's Martin Guptill trail Yadav on this list after reaching the milestone in their 78th and 83rd innings respectively.

SKY

21st T20I fifty for SKY

SKY departed for 75 off just 35 balls as he smoked eight fours and five sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY has raced to 2,536 runs in 74 T20Is at 42.98 (SR: 169.29). The tally includes four centuries and 21 fifties. No other non-opener has more tons in the format. This was his maiden 50-plus score against Bangladesh as he now has 140 runs against them at 35.