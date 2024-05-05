Next Article

These batters have been Yuzvendra Chahal's bunny in IPL

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:48 pm May 05, 202405:48 pm

What's the story Rajasthan Royals star Yuzvendra Chahal recently became the first bowler to complete 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The leg-spinner has truly been sensational in the competition as his ability to take wickets in the middle overs has dented many teams over the years. Meanwhile, here are the batters who have been dismissed by Chahal most often (IPL).

Sanju Samson - 5 dismissals

Though Chahal currently plays under Sanju Samson's leader at RR, the leggie gave a hard time to the talented batter in the past. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has dismissed the right-handed batter five times across 10 meetings in IPL. He has also managed to keep Samson at bay, conceding just 42 runs off as many deliveries in this battle.

Nitish Rana - 6 dismissals

Nitish Rana also features on this list, having been dismissed six times against Chahal across 13 meetings in IPL. The left-handed batter has scored 81 runs off 70 balls in this battle as the tally includes eight fours and a solitary maximum. No other bowler has dismissed Rana more than four times in IPL.

Quinton de Kock - 6 dismissals

In Quinton de Kock, we have another left-handed batter on this list. The South African star has struggled big time against Chahal, having fallen to him six times across eight meetings. Chahal has conceded just 44 runs off 39 deliveries in this battle. No other leg-spinner has dismissed de Kock even thrice in the cash-rich league.

Mayank Agarwal - 6 times

Mayank Agarwal, who is known for his ability to tackle spin well, has also been dismissed six times against Chahal in IPL. He has had nine face-offs against the leggie in IPL. Agarwal, however, has been aggressive in this battle as he has smashed Chahal for 72 runs off 45 balls. The tally includes six boundaries and five maximums as well.