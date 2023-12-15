VHT 2023: Decoding Haryana and Rajasthan's journey to the final

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:06 pm Dec 15, 202305:06 pm

Deepak Hooda will look to lead Rajasthan to the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy (Photo credit: X/DeepakOnFire)

Haryana and Rajasthan are all set to feature in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy final on December 16. Both teams have been in impeccable form in the competition and truly deserve to fight it out for the crown in the final. Notably, Haryana and Rajasthan are the only two undefeated teams in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Here we decode their journeys.

A perfect campaign for Haryana

Haryana started with a six-wicket win over Uttarakhand followed by a 10-wicket drubbing against Bihar. They defeated the likes of Chandigarh and Mizoram by 84 and 190 runs respectively. Haryana, then got the better of Delhi, Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir in their next three matches to reach the quarter-finals. They trumped Bengal by four wickets before defeating Tamil Nadu by 63 runs (semi-final).

A spirited showing from Rajasthan

Led by Deepak Hooda, Rajasthan has been extremely consistent. They started with a 161-run victory over Arunachal Pradesh followed by a five-wicket win over Gujarat. Rajasthan were excellent with the ball as they defended their totals against Uttar Prades, Andhra and Himachal Pradesh before hammering Assam with an eight-wicket win. They defeated Kerala by 200 runs in the quarter-final before comprehensively beating Karnataka (semi-final).

Haryana batters have been in form

Haryana opener Ankit Kumar is their leading run-getter in 2023 VHT with 365 runs from nine matches, slamming two centuries and a fifty at 45.62. Rahul Tewatia is also in splendid form with the willow, scoring 328 runs from six innings. He has hammered four fifties at a strike rate of 131.20. Himanshu Rana owns 319 runs from nine matches at 45.57 (100s: 2).

Chahal has led Haryana's bowling attack

Yuzvendra Chahal has returned 18 wickets from eight matches in the competition and is Haryana's leading wicket-taker in this edition. The leggie owns a solitary fifer and a four-wicket haul. Harshal Patel is right next to him with 16 scalps from nine matches at an average of 21.37. He has also claimed a fifer. Anshul Kamboj has also claimed 15 wickets at 15.86.

A look at Rajasthan's formidable batters

Captain Hooda is Rajasthan's highest scorer in the tournament with 480 runs from eight matches at 80. He has hammered two centuries and as many fifties which includes a splendid 180-run knock in the semi-final against Karnataka. Opening batter, Abhijeet Tomar owns 261 runs from eight matches at 37.28 (100s: 1, 50s: 2). Mahipal Lomror has compiled 249 runs from eight matches at 41.50.

Chahar has been in sublime form

Rahul Chahar has been in great form in the competition, picking up 17 wickets in six innings at an average of 14.35. He has claimed two fifers. Pacer Aniket Choudhury has also been at his best as he claimed 15 wickets from seven matches at 14.93. Choudhury has picked up three four-wicket hauls. Khaleel Ahmed has returned with 13 scalps from eight matches.

