Former umpire Aleem Dar has been added to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) selection panel, marking the first time an umpire has been included.

This follows Dar's retirement from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, where he served for 19 years.

The new committee's immediate task is to select squads for upcoming matches against England, Australia, and South Africa.

PCB overhauls national selection committee after Test defeat to England

Former umpire Aleem Dar added to PCB's selection panel

By Parth Dhall 03:26 pm Oct 11, 2024

What's the story The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revamped its selection committee, after Pakistan lost the 1st Test to England in Multan. The newly-formed committee includes former cricketers Aaqib Javed and Azhar Ali, recently-retired umpire Aleem Dar and analyst Hasan Cheema. This decision comes after England thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in Multan. Notably, Pakistan became the first team to lose a Test by an innings after scoring 500-plus in the first innings.

Former cricketer retains position, another resigns

The revamped committee will still have former Test batter Asad Shafiq. The news comes after Muhammad Yousuf resigned from his role as national selector. The Pakistan cricket board hasn't clarified if head coaches Gary Kirsten (white-ball) and Jason Gillespie (red-ball) will have their voting rights in the new committee structure.

Aleem Dar, one of the finest umpires

Pakistan's Aleem Dar stepped down from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires in March last year. The 54-year-old was on the Elite Panel for 19 years and officiated in 435 men's international games. He also stood in the finals of the 2007 and 2011 50-over World Cup. Notably, Dar was the first umpire from Pakistan to enter the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires.

PCB's unprecedented move and upcoming tasks

In a first, the PCB has added an umpire in its selection committee with the appointment of Aleem Dar. This comes after Dar's recent retirement from international umpiring. The newly-formed committee has the immediate task of selecting squads for the remaining two Tests against England at home, as well as for the upcoming white-ball series in Australia and South Africa.

England tame Pakistan in Multan

England recorded a comprehensive innings win over Pakistan in the Test series opener in Multan. The game was truly a spectacle for cricket fans as England declared their innings at a mammoth 823/7. Notably, this score was posted in response to Pakistan's first-inning score of 556/10. The hosts were bundled out for 220 in the third innings, handing England a win on the final day. England's innings saw a triple-century from Harry Brook and a double-ton from Joe Root.