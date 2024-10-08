Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Multan Test, Mohammad Rizwan's dismissal marked his fourth duck in Test cricket and the second-slowest by a Pakistan keeper.

Despite this setback, Pakistan remains in a strong position thanks to centuries from Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood, and an 82 from Saud Shakeel.

Mohammad Rizwan registers this unfortunate record in Multan Test

What's the story Mohammad Rizwan scripted an unwanted record during the opening Test against England in Multan. The veteran registered the slowest duck by a Pakistan wicket-keeper on home soil. The incident happened on Day 2 of the match, when Rizwan walked in at 388/5. Despite a solid partnership between Saud Shakeel and Naseem Shah, Rizwan's dismissal after facing 12 balls without scoring marked a disappointing end to his innings.

Rizwan's dismissal shifts momentum in England's favor

Rizwan's dismissal came just before lunch as he attempted an aggressive shot off Jack Leach but was caught by Chris Woakes at mid-off. This was the fourth duck of his Test career, with the last one coming in March 2022 against Australia in Lahore. The unexpected dismissal shifted the momentum of the match in England's favor as Pakistan went to lunch at 397/6.

Rizwan's duck sets new record in Pakistan cricket history

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rizwan's 12-ball duck is also the second-slowest by a Pakistan keeper in Tests overall. The record for the slowest duck by a Pakistan wicketkeeper in Tests is shared by Wasim Bari and Kamran Akmal, who both faced 13 balls without scoring against Australia in Sydney (1973) and Perth (2004) respectively. Akmal repeated the feat against India in Kolkata (2005).

Centurions Masood and Safique power Pakistan

Despite an early blow, Pakistan are in the driving seat of the ongoing game. The hosts hammered 328/4 on Day 1, thanks to centuries from Abdullah Shafique (102) and Shan Masood (151). Saud Shakeel's 82 further took the home past 450. However, Pakistan shouldn't be complacent as the Multan track has been flat. Moreover, England boast a dangerous batting line-up.