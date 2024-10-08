Summarize Simplifying... In short FIFA has slapped a 10-match ban on Marco Curto for racial abuse, following a complaint by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Half of the suspension is on hold for two years, during which Curto must complete community service and undergo training.

The Wolves have applauded the decision, reiterating their stand against racism and discrimination.

The incident took place during a pre-season friendly game in Marbella in July

FIFA imposes 10-match ban on Marco Curto for racial abuse

By Parth Dhall 02:45 pm Oct 08, 202402:45 pm

What's the story FIFA has handed Como player Marco Curto a 10-match ban after he racially abused Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan. The incident took place during a pre-season friendly game in Marbella in July this year. It all happened in the match's second half, which saw Hwang's teammate Daniel Podence being sent off for retaliating with a punch. Here are further details.

Complaint process

Wolves lodge complaint; Korean Football Association intervenes

Following the racial abuse incident, Wolverhampton Wanderers filed a complaint with the Italian Football Association and UEFA. However, UEFA said it couldn't intervene as the match was not under its jurisdiction. The Korean Football Association then stepped in to support Hwang, who is a South Korea international player. They roped in FIFA for further action.

Verdict details

FIFA's verdict and additional sanctions for Curto

"The player Marco Curto was found responsible for discriminatory behaviour and sanctioned with a 10-match suspension," a FIFA spokesperson said. "Serving of half of those matches is suspended for a probation period of two years, and the player is ordered to render community services and undergo training and education with an organisation approved by FIFA."

Career move

Wolves's stance against discrimination

Regarding the incident, Wolves's director of football operations and administration, Matt Wild, said, "The suspension issued to the player sends a clear message that racism and discriminatory behaviour will not be tolerated in football or society." "This outcome highlights FIFA's commitment to ensuring that serious actions have meaningful consequences. Wolves will always stand firmly against racism and discrimination in any form, and we remain fully committed to creating an environment where everyone feels respected and included."