Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 1956 World Series, Don Larsen of the Yankees pitched the only perfect game in the series' history, retiring all 27 batters he faced.

This historic performance, along with a pivotal home run from Mickey Mantle, led the Yankees to victory and earned Larsen the World Series MVP award.

Larsen's career, marked by a 3.78 ERA and 81 wins, cements his status as a baseball legend. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Yankees' Don Larsen pitched the only perfect game in the 1956 World Series (Image credit: X/@baseballhall)

#ThisDayThatYear: Don Larson throws the World Series' only perfect game

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:36 pm Oct 08, 202402:36 pm

What's the story Don Larsen, a pitcher for the New York Yankees, made history on October 8, 1956, by throwing the only perfect game in World Series history. In a thrilling Game 5 matchup against the Brooklyn Dodgers, Larsen led the Yankees to a 2-0 victory, setting a unique record and sending shockwaves across the baseball community. We decode the unique and extraordinary record of the pitcher.

1956 season

Larsen's dream season and the Yankees' 17th championship run

The 1956 season was remarkable for both Larsen and the Yankees. The Yankees won their record 17th World Series defeating the Dodgers 4-3. New York secured the American League pennant while finishing the season with a 97-57 record. Meanwhile, Larsen boasted a 3.26 ERA. His perfect game in the World Series highlighted an outstanding year for the team, which culminated in a championship victory.

Game recap

Game recap of only World Series game with perfect pitch

In Game 5 of the 1956 World Series, Larsen dominated the Dodgers, retiring all 27 batters he faced. The Yankees secured their two runs with a pivotal home run from Mickey Mantle, while Hank Bauer contributed with two RBIs in the game. Additionally, Larsen's historic performance not only secured the win but also earned him the World Series MVP award for his outstanding achievement.

Career stats

Larson's MLB career stats

Larsen finished his career with a 3.78 ERA and 81 wins over 412 games and 11 shutouts. He was a two-time World Series champion (1956, 1958) and is celebrated for his perfect game in the 1956 World Series. His postseason stats include a remarkable 0.00 ERA in the World Series and one shutout, making him a legendary figure in baseball history.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post