Summarize Simplifying... In short Saud Shakeel scored his fifth Test fifty against England, contributing to Pakistan's score of over 450.

Despite an early setback, centuries from Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood, along with Shakeel's 82, put Pakistan in a strong position.

Despite an early setback, centuries from Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood, along with Shakeel's 82, put Pakistan in a strong position.

However, the team must remain focused as England has a formidable batting line-up.

Shakeel scored 82 in Multan Test (Image source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Saud Shakeel slams his fifth Test fifty vs England: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:36 pm Oct 08, 202402:36 pm

What's the story Saud Shakeel missed out on his fourth Test hundred. The Pakistan batter was dismissed for 82 on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match against England in Multan. Shakeel, who was unbeaten on 35* at stumps on Day 1, continued the good work on the second day and brought up a fine fifty. However, he failed to touch the three-figure mark. Here are his stats.

Resilient partnership

Shakeel involved in three 50-plus stands

Shakeel arrived with the scorecard reading 263/3 in the final session on Day 1. His 61-run stand with Babar Azam took Pakistan past 300. The former then found another potent partner in nightwatchman Naseem Shah (33), with whome he added 64 runs. His 57-run stand with Agha Salman took Pakistan past 450. The southpaw eventually fell to young spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Stats

Shakeel averages 61.14 vs England

Shakeel departed for 82 off 177 balls (8 fours). Playing his 13th Test, he has raced 1,208 runs at 57.52. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his seventh fifty as he also boasts three tons. 428 of his runs have come against England at 61.14. This was his fifth fifty against them. At home, he has completed 821 runs at a fine average of 63.15.

Summary

Centurions Masood and Safique power Pakistan

Despite an early blow, Pakistan are in the driving seat of the ongoing game. The hosts hammered 328/4 on Day 1, thanks to centuries from Abdullah Shafique (102) and Shan Masood (151). Shakeel's 82 further took the home past 450. However, Pakistan shouldn't be complacent as the Multan track has been flat. Moreover, England boast a dangerous batting line-up.