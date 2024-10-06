Women's T20 WC: Arundhati Reddy dents Pakistan with career-best 3/19
Team India restricted their arch-rivals Pakistan to 105/8 in Match 7 of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was a combined effort from the Indian bowlers as Pakistan never got going. However, pacer Arundhati Reddy was the pick of the bowlers, claiming figures worth 3/19. Here we look at her stats.
A fine spell from Reddy
Reddy opened her account by dismissing Omaima Sohail (3) in the seventh over. It was a slower delivery as Sohail was caught at mid-off. The 27-year-old pacer then trapped Aliya Riaz (4) lbw in the 13th over. The pacer got the prize scalp of Nida Dar (28) in the final over as the veteran missed a cross-batted shot and her off-stump was disturbed.
Reddy races to 25 WT20I wickets
As mentioned, Reddy claimed 3/19 in her four overs. These are her career-best figures. She claimed 1/28 in India's tournament opener against New Zealand. As per ESPNcricinfo, she has now raced to 25 wickets across 31 WT20Is (ER: 7.76). In T20 WCs, she now has eight wickets in as many games at 24. He has four scalps in two WT20Is against Pakistan.
A look at the innings summary
India's new-ball bowlers were sensational as the likes of Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, and Omaima Sohail couldn't enter double digits. Opener Muneeba Ali looked rusty during her 17-run stay. Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Nida (28) was the only other Pakistan batter to breach the 15-run mark. She continued to hold on to one end despite not receiving much support.