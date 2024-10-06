Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Women's T20 World Cup, Arundhati Reddy shone with a career-best performance, taking three wickets for 19 runs against Pakistan.

Reddy's impressive bowling helped restrict Pakistan's score, with only Nida Dar managing to score more than 15 runs.

Reddy's impressive bowling helped restrict Pakistan's score, with only Nida Dar managing to score more than 15 runs.

With this, Reddy has now taken 25 wickets in 31 WT20I matches, marking her as a key player in India's bowling lineup.

Arundhati Reddy was the pick of the Indian bowlers (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's T20 WC: Arundhati Reddy dents Pakistan with career-best 3/19

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:37 pm Oct 06, 202405:37 pm

What's the story Team India restricted their arch-rivals Pakistan to 105/8 in Match 7 of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was a combined effort from the Indian bowlers as Pakistan never got going. However, pacer Arundhati Reddy was the pick of the bowlers, claiming figures worth 3/19. Here we look at her stats.

Spell

A fine spell from Reddy

Reddy opened her account by dismissing Omaima Sohail (3) in the seventh over. It was a slower delivery as Sohail was caught at mid-off. The 27-year-old pacer then trapped Aliya Riaz (4) lbw in the 13th over. The pacer got the prize scalp of Nida Dar (28) in the final over as the veteran missed a cross-batted shot and her off-stump was disturbed.

Stats

Reddy races to 25 WT20I wickets

As mentioned, Reddy claimed 3/19 in her four overs. These are her career-best figures. She claimed 1/28 in India's tournament opener against New Zealand. As per ESPNcricinfo, she has now raced to 25 wickets across 31 WT20Is (ER: 7.76). In T20 WCs, she now has eight wickets in as many games at 24. He has four scalps in two WT20Is against Pakistan.

Summary

A look at the innings summary

India's new-ball bowlers were sensational as the likes of Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, and Omaima Sohail couldn't enter double digits. Opener Muneeba Ali looked rusty during her 17-run stay. Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Nida (28) was the only other Pakistan batter to breach the 15-run mark. She continued to hold on to one end despite not receiving much support.