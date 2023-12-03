Salman Butt dropped from PCB's selection committee day after appointment

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Salman Butt dropped from PCB's selection committee day after appointment

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:17 am Dec 03, 202301:17 am

Salman Butt faced a 10-year ban for spot-fixing (Photo credit: X/IndianExpress)

In a shocking development, Pakistan Cricket Board has withdrawn Salman Butt's name as a consultant to the chief selector, Wahab Riaz, only a day after his appointment. The decision has faced severe criticism and backlash. Earlier, Butt was appointed to the selection committee along with Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum, a day ago by the chief selector. Here are the details.

2/5

Wahab cleared the air regarding Butt's exclusion

Riaz highlighted there was a lot of public debate on Butt's inclusion. "I firstly want to clarify that he is not on any PCB panel. Secondly, he is a good cricketing mind who understands cricket and has been covering domestic cricket for the past two to three years," Riaz stated. He said people are linking them both with accusations of friendship favors and nepotism.

3/5

Butt faced a 10-year ban for spot-fixing

Butt faced a 10-year ban for spot-fixing in 2010 and this was the first time he was handed a position in PCB. He has played domestic cricket and in PSL after returning from his ban while also working with media outlets. Riaz gave examples of Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja, who have had similar fates but now they are having successful careers.

4/5

Ramiz Raja criticized Salman and Akmal's appointment

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Ramiz Raja criticized the appointment of Butt and Akmal in the selection committee. "It's insane to have a selection committee consisting of a member whose decision can be termed as a display of filial affection or non-affection and another who was locked up for match-fixing," Raja stated. Raja made those criticisms on the backdrop of their spot-fixing issues.

5/5

Butt has played 33 Tests, 78 ODIs and 24 T20Is

The 39-year-old has featured in 33 Tests while scoring 1,889 runs at an average of 30.46. Butt has played 78 ODIs for Pakistan amassing 2,725 runs at 36.82. He has slammed eight centuries and 14 fifties in this format. Lastly, the former Pakistan captain has compiled 595 runs in 24 T20Is at 28.33, slamming three fifties. He captained Pakistan in five Test matches.