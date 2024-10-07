Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan's cricket captain, Shan Masood, has surpassed 2,000 Test runs, scoring a 151-run knock in a recent match.

This was his fifth century, two of which were against England, bringing his total to 2,034 runs in 36 games.

Masood added a defiant 253-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Abdullah Shafique (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Shan Masood surpasses 2,000 Test runs with 151-run knock: Stats

What's the story Pakistan cricket team skipper, Shan Masood, surpassed a tally of 2,000 Test runs with a splendid 151-run knock versus England on Day 1 of the first encounter in Multan on Monday. Masood added a defiant 253-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Abdullah Shafique, who perished for 102 runs. It was a captain's knock from Masood. Here are the stats.

Masood plays a captain's knock in Multan

Masood came to the middle after Gus Atkinson dismissed Saim Ayub in the fourth over. The Pakistan skipper took time to acclimatize but continued to play his shots. Alongside Shafique, Masood marched on and helped his side move along nicely. He batted with even more freedom post his ton before being dismissed for 151. Spinner Jack Leach dismissed Masood in the 63rd over.

5th century for Masood, including two versus England

Masood's 151 was laced with 13 fours and two sixes. He faced 177 balls. In 36 games (67 innings), Masood has raced to 2,034 runs at 30.35. He slammed his fifth century (50s: 10). As per ESPNcricinfo, in nine matches versus England (16 innings), he has raced to 513 runs at 32.06. He slammed his 2nd ton versus England (50s: 1).

Breaking down Masood's runs

In nine home matches (15 innings), Masood owns 618 runs at 41.20. He now owns three tons at home (50s: 1). In 19 away matches (36 innings), Masood has amassed 1,090 runs at 30.27. He owns two tons and six fifties in home of opposition. Meanwhile, he own 316 runs from 16 innings at neutral venues, averaging 20.37 (50s: 3).