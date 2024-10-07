Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketers Khaleel Ahmed, Varun Chakravarthy, and Sanju Samson hold records for missing the most T20Is between appearances.

Ahmed, a pacer, missed 104 matches before returning in the 2024 Zimbabwe series.

Chakravarthy, known for his mystery spin, was absent for 86 games post the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup,

while Samson, a standout batter, missed 73 matches between his debut in 2015 and return in 2020.

Varun Chakravarthy returned to the Indian setup after missing 86 T20Is (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Players with most T20Is missed between two appearances

By Parth Dhall 04:47 pm Oct 07, 2024

What's the story Varun Chakravarthy, the talented mystery spinner recently made a successful comeback to the Indian team after nearly three years. In an emotional conversation with former spinner Murali Kartik following the match, he described his return as a "rebirth". Notably, Chakravarthy has missed the second-most T20Is between two appearances for India (86). Here are the Indian players with most T20Is missed between two appearances.

#1

Khaleel Ahmed: 104 (2019-2024)

Pacer Khaleel Ahmed remains the only Indian to have missed over 100 T20Is before returning to the side. Khaleel made his T20I debut during the 2018 home series against the West Indies. He bowled a maiden over in that match. The left-arm pacer played for a year before getting dropped. He missed 104 T20Is and made a return during the 2024 Zimbabwe series.

#2

Varun Chakravarthy: 86 (2021-2024)

Chakravarthy's mystery spin emerged as an x-factor in the 2020 Indian Premier League, where he took 17 wickets. The Indian bowlers made headlines as he dismissed some prominent names. This earned him the coveted Team India berth for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. However, he was dropped following India's lackluster campaign. Chakravarthy has now returned to the Indian setup after missing 86 T20Is.

#3

Sanju Samson: 73 (2015-2020)

The ever talented Sanju Samson had a similar trajectory as he made waves in the IPL. Samson's incredible strokes and uncanny finishing abilities made him a standout batter. However, he could not cement his spot in the Indian XI after making his debut in 2015 (vs Zimbabwe). This was his only T20I outing until he featured against Sri Lanka in January 2020.