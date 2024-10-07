Summarize Simplifying... In short In his postseason debut, Lane Thomas hit a three-run homer, contributing to Cleveland's 7-0 victory over Detroit in the AL Division Series opener.

Thomas, who has played for teams like the St. Louis Cardinals, Cleveland, and the Nationals, has a career record of 72 home runs, 243 RBIs, and a .247 batting average.

This season, he has 15 homers, 63 RBIs, and a .237 batting average from 130 games.

Lane Thomas' three-run homer powers the Guardians to a 7-0 win in the AL Division Series opener (Image credit: X/@StatsCentre)

Major League Baseball: Decoding the career stats of Lane Thomas

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:33 pm Oct 07, 202404:33 pm

What's the story Lane Thomas, an outfielder for the Cleveland Guardians, made an explosive postseason debut against the Detroit Tigers. He hit a three-run homer in a five-run outburst, making his presence felt as the Guardians trounced Detroit 7-0 in the AL Division Series opener (baseball). We decode Thomas' career stats and the Guardians' brilliant opener.

Game recap

Thomas lifts Guardians in their return to playoffs since 2022

In a stunning postseason debut, Thomas launched a three-run homer, igniting a five-run first inning for Cleveland in a commanding 7-0 victory over Detroit in the AL Division Series opener. Cleveland's bullpen showcased its dominance, completing a four-hitter while striking out 13 Tigers. The Guardians' stellar performance matched their largest postseason shutout win, leaving Detroit searching for answers as the series continues.

2024 season

Thomas and Guardian's 2024 season so far

In 130 games this season (77 for Washington Nationals, 53 for Cleveland), Thomas has recorded 63 RBIs, and 15 homers with a .237 batting average. He has managed 112 hits, 65 runs, and 32 stolen bases in 472 at-bats this season. Meanwhile, the Guardians ended the season with a 92-69 record, clinching the AL Central division title, and lead the five-game ALDS series 1-0.

Career stats

Outfielder's crunch career stats

Thomas has played 561 games in his career, for teams including the St. Louis Cardinals, Cleveland, and the Nationals. He boasts a .247 batting average, 72 home runs, and 243 RBIs, including 67 career stolen bases from 1,898 at-bats. His postseason debut stats include 1 game, 1 hit, and 3 RBIs, boasting a remarkable 1.000 slugging percentage after his homer against the Tigers.