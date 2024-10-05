Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan's cricket team, led by Shakeel, is planning to exploit England's aggressive playstyle in their upcoming Test series.

Despite recent struggles with batting and bowling, the team is focusing on adaptability and discipline, guided by coach Gillespie's advice.

Shakeel emphasizes the importance of not getting sucked into England's style of play and maintaining a unique approach that is "authentic to Pakistan."

Pakistan's vice-captain Saud Shakeel has revealed their strategic approach (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan aim to exploit England's aggressive cricket in Test series

By Rajdeep Saha 09:21 pm Oct 05, 202409:21 pm

What's the story Pakistan's vice-captain Saud Shakeel has revealed their strategic approach for the upcoming three-Test series against England. The team plans to capitalize on England's aggressive playing style, a tactic known for its high-risk yet high-reward outcomes. This strategy was confirmed by Shakeel during a press conference in Multan, where he stated that "England always play attacking cricket, and that always gives you an opportunity to induce mistakes in them."

Past performance

Shakeel reflects on past encounters with England

Shakeel, who was Pakistan's second-highest run-scorer in their 2022 series against England, reflected on the team's past performances. Despite a 3-0 defeat by England in their last encounter, he highlighted moments when victory was within reach. "The last series we played against England, there were times we were quite close to winning, such as Rawalpindi and Multan," Shakeel said.

Tactical approach

Pakistan's strategy to exploit England's mistakes

The approach of capitalizing on England's errors is not new. Sri Lanka recently used this strategy successfully in their three-Test series against England. However, Shakeel acknowledged that Pakistan's ability to implement such a plan is uncertain due to recent struggles with both batting and bowling. "We're struggling with the bat from time to time, and unable to convert starts into huge scores," he admitted.

Coach's perspective

Gillespie's guidance and Shakeel's strategy for England

Gillespie has advised the team to "hang in there, keep being disciplined" and "strike at the right moments." Shakeel echoed this advice by stating that their strategy often depends on how England plays. He suggested that reverse swing could be a factor depending on weather and pitch conditions. "If a team is being aggressive, it can be easy to get sucked into their style of play and over-attack," he warned.

Game plan

Pakistan's flexible approach and quest for identity

Despite past performance issues, Shakeel emphasized Pakistan's adaptability on the field. "We don't follow any particular style playing cricket, we play according to the requirement of any situation, which gives us flexibility," he said. This sentiment aligns with head coach Jason Gillespie's vision for the team to develop a unique playing style that is "authentic to Pakistan."