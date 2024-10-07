Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan's cricket captain, Shan Masood, has hit his fifth Test century, his first in over four years.

Shan Masood has slammed his first Test ton since August 2020 (Image source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan captain Shan Masood slams his fifth Test ton: Stats

What's the story Pakistan's Test captain Shan Masood has slammed his fifth century in the format. He reached the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the 1st Test against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Masood launched his counter-attack after the hosts lost opener Saim Ayub early, having elected to bat. The former also added a double-century stand with Abdullah Shafique. Here are the key stats.

A fine knock from Masood

Masood came to the middle after Gus Atkinson dismissed Saim Ayub in the fourth over. The Pakistan skipper took time to acclimatize but continued to play his shots. He took Pakistan past 150 along with Abdullah Shafique. Masood raced to his century off just 102 balls in the 38th over. He batted with even more freedom post his ton before being dismissed for 151.

First Test century in over four years

Masood's 151 was laced with 13 fours and two sixes (177 balls). In addition to five centuries, Masood also owns 10 half-centuries. Notably, three of his five Test tons have come in home conditions. Masood has also brought up his first century in the format in over four years. Before this match, his last Test century was from August 2020 (156 against England).

Another feat for Pakistan

As per Cricbuzz, Masood recorded the first century by a Pakistan captain in Test cricket in nearly two years. Babar Azam was the last Pakistan skipper with this mark (161 runs against New Zealand in Karachi in December 2022).