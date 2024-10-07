Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2001, baseball legend Bonds set a new single-season slugging percentage record, surpassing Babe Ruth with a .863 percentage.

His remarkable season included hitting .328 with 73 homers, 137 RBIs, and 177 walks, helping the Giants finish with a 90-72 record.

Despite his impressive career stats, including 762 home runs and 2,558 walks, the Giants missed out on a playoff berth.

#ThisDayThatYear: Bonds sets single-season slugging percentage record, surpassing Babe Ruth

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:13 pm Oct 07, 2024

What's the story On October 7, 2001, Barry Bonds hit his 73rd home run of the season, setting the single-season record. He achieved this milestone against the Los Angeles Dodgers and broke the slugging percentage record that Babe Ruth had owned for 81 years. He finished with a slugging percentage of .863, eclipsing the mark of .847 that Ruth set in 1920. We detail this record.

2001 season

Giants' and Bonds' impeccable 2001 season

Bonds had an outstanding year, hitting .328 with 73 homers, 137 RBIs, and a staggering 177 walks, including 129 runs, 156 hits, and a .863 slugging percentage. Meanwhile, the Giants finished the 2001 season with a record of 90-72 (second in the NL West) but did not clinch a playoff berth, finishing three games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the Wild Card spot.

Game recap

Giants edge past Dodgers 2-1 in season finale

In the final game of the season, Bonds' 73rd home run helped the Giants secure a 2-1 victory over the Dodgers, shattering Ruth's long-standing slugger percentage with a .863 percentage. Bonds' HR came off Dennis Springer in the first innings, while Gary Sheffield batted in the Dodgers' sole run in the fourth inning. Bonds also managed one RBI including Yorvit Torrealba batting in one.

Career stats

Bonds' monumental career stats

Across 22 seasons, Bonds played for the Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bond's illustrious career includes 2,986 games played, 9,847 at-bats, 2,935 hits, and 762 home runs, making him MLB's all-time home run leader, hitting at .298. In postseason play, he recorded 151 at-bats, 37 hits, and nine home runs, 24 RBI, 52 walks, and boasts an average of .245.

Achievements

Records and achievements

Bonds boasts numerous accolades: 14× All-Star, 7× NL MVP, 8× Gold Glove Award, and 12× Silver Slugger Award. He set multiple records, including 762 career home runs and 2,558 walks. Additionally, Bonds is also a member of the San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame. This highlights his commendable journey in the history of baseball.

2001

A look at league records broken by Bonds in 2001

In 2001, Bonds shattered multiple major league records. He hit 73 homers surpassing Mark McGwire's 70, reached his 500th home run on April 17. Additionally, he hit 39 home runs by the All-Star break, drew 177 walks, posted a .515 on-base average, and had a .863 slugging percentage. His remarkable season earned him his fourth MVP award and the Babe Ruth Home Run Award.